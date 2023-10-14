 Avita Liber Ns14a2in239p Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
Avita Liber NS14A2IN239P Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Liber NS14A2IN239P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Liber NS14A2IN239P Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹67,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
Out of Stock

Avita Liber NS14A2IN239P Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Liber NS14A2IN239P Laptop in India is Rs. 67,990.  It comes in the following colors: Cloud Silver.

amazon
Out of Stock

Avita Liber Ns14a2in239p Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 36 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 10 Hrs
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
  • 157 ppi
  • LED
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • NS14A2IN239P
  • Avita
  • 16 Millimeter thickness
  • 333 x 222 x 16 mm
  • 64-bit
  • Cloud Silver
  • 1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dual Array Microphone
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4.2
  • 4
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel UHD 620
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Avita Liber Ns14a2in239p Laptop