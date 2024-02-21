 Avita Magus Lite Ns12t5in005p Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN005P Laptop

Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN005P Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core - N3350 Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN005P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN005P Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
AvitaMagusLiteNS12T5IN005PLaptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBEMMC/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
1/1 AvitaMagusLiteNS12T5IN005PLaptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBEMMC/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
Key Specs
₹16,990
12.2 Inches (30.99 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core - N3350
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
8 Hrs
₹17,290 38% OFF
Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN005P Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN005P Laptop in India is Rs. 16,990.  At Amazon, the Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN005P Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 17,290.  It comes in the following colors: Steel Blue.

Avita Magus Lite Ns12t5in005p Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery life

    8 Hrs

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    186 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit TFT IPS Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Display Size

    12.2 Inches (30.99 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

General Information

  • Thickness

    22 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Brand

    Avita

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    Lite NS12T5IN005P

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    299 x 206 x 22 mm

  • Colour

    Steel Blue

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR3

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Webcam Resolution

    2 MP

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Dual Core - N3350

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Integrated HD 500

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    English Travel Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes
    Avita Magus Lite Ns12t5in005p Laptop