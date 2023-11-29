 Avita Pura Ns14a6ing541 Laptop (amd Dual Core A6/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop

Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with AMD Dual Core A6-9220e Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core A6-9220e
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop in India is Rs. 19,990.  At Amazon, the Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop can be purchased

The starting price for the Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop in India is Rs. 19,990.  At Amazon, the Avita Pura NS14A6ING541 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 18,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

icon34% off

AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431 SGC 14 inches AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 Thin and Light Laptop

AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC 14 inches AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/128GB SSD /Windows 10 Home) 1.34 kg Shadow Grey
₹27,990 ₹18,490
Avita Pura Ns14a6ing541 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • No
  • LED
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • HD TFT IPS Display
  • 112 ppi
General Information
  • 1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Avita
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 332 x 221 x 19 mm
  • NS14A6ING541
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Microphone
  • 0.8W x 2 Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 4
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4.2
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Dual Core A6-9220e
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • AMD Radeon R4
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Avita Pura Ns14a6ing541 Laptop