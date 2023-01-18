 Blu Studio G Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Blu Phones BLU Studio G HD

    BLU Studio G HD

    BLU Studio G HD is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BLU Studio G HD from HT Tech. Buy BLU Studio G HD now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28744/heroimage/blu-studio-g-hd-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28744/images/Design/blu-studio-g-hd-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,399
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Blu Studio G Hd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2200 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2200 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 143 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Rose Gold
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • No
    • 67.25 %
    General
    • Studio G HD
    • No
    • BLU
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 14, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Blu Studio G Hd