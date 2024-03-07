Top-End Compact SUVs Packed With Advanced Safety Kit and Modern Tech

Compact SUVs continue witnessing strong demand from Indian buyers wanting to step up from humble hatchbacks without breaking the bank. While value pricing and high riding stance remain strong draws, discerning customers also expect their upgrade to pack more features enhancing safety, comfort and connectivity.

Market leaders have taken notice of top-end variants benefiting from advanced assistive systems along with future-facing gadgetry. Let's have a closer look at some popular SUVs and the comprehensive tech found in their range-topping avatars.

Hyundai Creta

As one of the highest-selling SUVs in India, the Creta carries the confidence of a long waiting period, even for fully loaded trims. Priced between Rs.18.7 lakhs to Rs. 23.88 lakhs, the range-topping SX (O) variant makes a tech-loaded value proposition similar to the newly launched Hyundai Verna. With the Hyundai Verna new model packed with features and sporting sharp looks, buyers are spoilt for choice.

Advanced Safety

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Assist Control

Rear disc brakes

Vehicle Stability Management

Rearview camera

Cabin Tech

Premium sound system

BlueLink connected car tech

Wireless phone charger

Ventilated front seats

Smart electric sunroof

Paddle shifters for automatic

Balancing practicality and comfort with an extensive features list, the top-spec Creta checks all the right boxes for a future-proof compact SUV.

Kia Seltos

Thanks to distinctive styling and a well-rounded package, Kia's debut offering quickly emerged as a strong challenger in the SUV category. The range-topping 1.5 X-Line variant carries a price tag of Rs. 23.86 lakhs onwards but packs goodies justifying the markup.

Advanced Safety

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Vehicle Stability Management

Hill Assist Control

Rear disc brakes

Rearview camera

Cabin Tech

Sound Mood lighting

Bose premium audio

Smart electric sunroof

Ventilated front seats

BlueLink connected technology

Air purifier with AQI display

Wireless phone charger

Multi-color ambient lighting

Paddle shifters for automatic

With matching equipment to sibling Creta plus unique highlights like an air purifier and sound mood lighting, the Seltos top variant also scores big as a feature-loaded choice.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Despite premium challengers, Maruti's popular SUV retains appeal thanks to the extensive reach of arena sales channels. The range-topping ZXi+ variant is priced at Rs. 14.72 lakhs onwards but offers surprising features.

Advanced Safety

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Hold Assist

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Cabin Tech

Wireless charger

Heads Up Display

SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment

Automatic climate control

Electric sunroof

Connected car technology

Multi-color ambient lighting

Offering feel-good factors like a sunroof and ambient lighting along with an active safety kit, Brezza owners can stay confident tackling Indian roads in this Maruti.

Tata Nexon

Riding high on engaging drivetrains and a 5-star safety rating, Tata's Nexon compact SUV has emerged as a strong contender. The 1.5 Fearless Plus S AMT Tata Nexon top model price is Rs. 18.36 lakhs but accounts for the extra spend via:

Advanced Safety

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Program

Traction Control

Corner Stability Control

Hill hold & descent control

Cabin Tech

Automatic climate control

Electric sunroof

Smart key with push-button start

Rearview camera

Auto headlamps & wipers

Connected technology

Harman premium audio system

From Harmon-tuned music to features like traction control and hill descent aid, Tata secures your back comprehensively in the Nexon. Tata has upped the desirability quotient of its smash-hit compact SUV by elevating the ownership experience while retaining accessibility. For buyers wanting style and substance in their upgrade without going overboard on expenditure, the Nexon Fearless Plus presents an upmarket yet affordable proposition.

Tata Punch

As Tata's micro-SUV entrant, the well-received Punch packs in reassurance and comfort in the Creative variant. With prices ranging between Rs. 6.63 lakhs to Rs. 11.83 lakhs, owners benefit from the following:

Advanced Safety

2 airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat belt reminder

High-speed alert system

Cabin Tech

Fully automatic temperature control

Projector headlamps

Push button start

Electric boot release

Blending sensible urban transport with versatility for young families, Tata equips the Punch range topper appropriately. Tata has injected the perfect ratio of style, space and strengths in its micro SUV challenger without compromising on value. For new-age buyers preferring stopping sight over outright size, the Punch Creative brings a unique urban appeal.

Hyundai Exter

Joining the micro-SUV bandwagon is Hyundai's latest Exter, priced at Rs. 9.5 lakhs to 11.28 lakhs for the sporty 1.2 SX(O) Connect AMT. Hyundai packs this variant with:

Advanced Safety

6 airbags

Vehicle stability management

Hill assist control

Parking sensors

Electromagnetic rear door lock

Cabin Tech

BlueLink connected features

Wireless phone charging

Automatic climate control

Air purifier

Wireless mirror linking

Bringing a tech-laden cabin and essential safety kit to the table, the Exter targets those wanting a premium feel on a budget. Hyundai seems to have hit the sweet spot between aspirational design and accessibility with its latest micro-SUV. For buyers wanting modern styling and smart features without breaking the bank, the Exter 1.2 SX(O) brings a lot to the table.

Bottomline

While SUV buyers focused initially on value, expectations have clearly evolved to also account for generous equipment, enhancing the overall ownership experience. As evident in these current popular models, modern connectivity and cutting-edge safety now take priority, along with fuel efficiency and cabin comfort.

Fortunately, market leaders have noticeably upped their game, offering all this technology even in mid-variants. So, customers no longer need to buy range-topping editions to drive home in a future-ready SUV packed with goodies for the long haul.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.