 Cellecor C9 Plus Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Cellecor C9 Plus

Cellecor C9 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cellecor C9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Cellecor C9 Plus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹999
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
1000 mAh
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Cellecor Phones Prices in India

Cellecor mobiles price in India starts from Rs.699. HT Tech has 64 Cellecor mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Cellecor C9 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1000 mAh
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Battery
  • 1000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Display
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • TFT
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • 114 ppi
General
  • Cellecor
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • April 20, 2023 (Official)
  • C9 Plus
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Special Features
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Cellecor C9 Plus