Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (d560371win9b) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 115,545 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 13 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹115,545
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
3840 x 2160 Pixels
1.27 Kg weight (Light-weight)
13 Hrs
₹98,889
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop in India is Rs. 115,545.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 98,889.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop in India is Rs. 115,545.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371WIN9B Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 98,889.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop

Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop, Intel i7-1255U, 16GB, 512GB, Win 11+MSO'21, NVIDIA MX550 (2GB GDDR6), 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD+ WVA Touch 250 nits, Active Pen, Platinum Silver (D560829WIN9S, 1.57Kgs)
₹152,800 ₹98,889
Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371win9b Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 60 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
  • 13 Hrs
Display Details
  • LED
  • 331 ppi
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • UHD LED Backlit WVA Touch Display
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • Dell
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 305 x 206 x 17 mm
  • Black
  • 13 7306 (D560371WIN9B)
  • 1.27 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • LPDDR4X
  • 32 GB
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
  • Built-in Speakers
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 4.0 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Latest Laptops Icon
    Dell Inspiron 13 7306 D560371win9b Laptop