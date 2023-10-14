Dell Vostro 14 5402 (d552143win9sl) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 14 5402 D552143WIN9SL Laptop Dell Vostro 14 5402 D552143WIN9SL Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 82,500 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 5402 D552143WIN9SL Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 5402 D552143WIN9SL Laptop now with free delivery.