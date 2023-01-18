 Dell Vostro 3525 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Vostro 3525

    Dell Vostro 3525 is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 55,530 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3525 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3525 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154259/heroimage/dell-3525-icc-d586007win8-154259-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹55,530
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.83 Kg weight
    ₹ 55,530 M.R.P. ₹75,968
    Dell Vostro 3525 Price in India

    Dell Vostro 3525 price in India starts at Rs.55,530. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 3525 is Rs.55,530 on amazon.in which is available in Titan Grey colour.

    Dell Vostro 3525 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 41 W
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 250 nits
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD WVA AG 250 Nits Narrow Border
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Windows 11
    • Dell
    • 358 x 235 x 19  mm
    • 19 Millimeter thickness
    • Titan Grey
    • 3525 (ICC-D586007WIN8)
    • 1.83 Kg weight
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • 16 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • 720p
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 6
    • AMD Radeon
    • 2.3 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Dell Vostro 3525