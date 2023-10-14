Dell Vostro 5620 (d552268win9s) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 5620 D552268WIN9S Laptop Dell Vostro 5620 D552268WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,300 in India with Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 5620 D552268WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 5620 D552268WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.