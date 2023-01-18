Forme R7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Forme R7 Forme R7 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Forme R7 from HT Tech. Buy Forme R7 now with free delivery.