Fujitsu Uh X Fpc01320lk Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। fujitsu Laptop

 Fujitsu Uh X Fpc01320lk Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
Fujitsu UH X FPC01320LK Laptop

Fujitsu UH X FPC01320LK Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 93,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Fujitsu UH X FPC01320LK Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Fujitsu UH X FPC01320LK Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
FujitsuUH-XFPC01320LKLaptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
FujitsuUH-XFPC01320LKLaptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
1/2 FujitsuUH-XFPC01320LKLaptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
View all Images 2/2 FujitsuUH-XFPC01320LKLaptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB"
Key Specs
₹93,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
11 Hrs
Fujitsu UH X FPC01320LK Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Fujitsu UH X FPC01320LK Laptop in India is Rs. 93,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Fujitsu UH-X FPC01320LK Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Fujitsu Uh X Fpc01320lk Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 11 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • Yes
  • 65 W
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • Yes
  • 400 nits
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • IGZO Panel 400nits Brightness Anti-Glare 100 Percent sRGB
  • 166 ppi
  • 16:9
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 60 Hz
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • Fujitsu
  • 309 x 215 x 17 mm
  • 1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
  • FPC01320LK
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 4266 Mhz
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • LPDDR4X
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Dirac Audio
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 5.1
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 2 Years
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 4
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Fujitsu Uh X Fpc01320lk Laptop