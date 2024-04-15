 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs! | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Get your hands on weapon skins with the SCAR Ring event! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 10:00 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
icon View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 15. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: To attract players, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX recently rolled out an event called M1887 Ring that brought menacing weapon skins such as M1887 Hand of Hope and M1887 Rapper Underworld, alongside Festival Tokens. Now, another event has been introduced and it also offers weapon skins for SCAR. Check out the details below.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15

SCAR Ring event: Details

Like the M1887 Ring event, the SCAR Ring is also a luck royale type of event. This means players just need to spend diamonds or gold to earn rewards, instead of having to complete objectives such as playing a certain number of matches or getting a number of headshots. It should be noted that not all of the spins will bring promise desired rewards, so, to increase the chances of winning, players are advised to make as many spins as possible. 

As part of the SCAR Ring event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards including 3 weapon skins - SCAR Glistening Daystar, SCAR The Beast, SCAR Paradise. Other items such as Weapon Loot Crate, Armor Crate and Universal Ring Tokens are also up for grabs.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 14

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FZ8HR6YH56YG1U7Q

FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K

FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 10:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now!
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 14: Unlock exclusive goodies today, like weapons, character skins, and more

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets