Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: To attract players, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX recently rolled out an event called M1887 Ring that brought menacing weapon skins such as M1887 Hand of Hope and M1887 Rapper Underworld, alongside Festival Tokens. Now, another event has been introduced and it also offers weapon skins for SCAR. Check out the details below.

SCAR Ring event: Details

Like the M1887 Ring event, the SCAR Ring is also a luck royale type of event. This means players just need to spend diamonds or gold to earn rewards, instead of having to complete objectives such as playing a certain number of matches or getting a number of headshots. It should be noted that not all of the spins will bring promise desired rewards, so, to increase the chances of winning, players are advised to make as many spins as possible.

As part of the SCAR Ring event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards including 3 weapon skins - SCAR Glistening Daystar, SCAR The Beast, SCAR Paradise. Other items such as Weapon Loot Crate, Armor Crate and Universal Ring Tokens are also up for grabs.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FZ8HR6YH56YG1U7Q

FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K

FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

