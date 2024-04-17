Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: In Garena Free Fire MAX, players must survive till the end, battling an onslaught of enemies to win the game. This can be done in two ways - playing solo, or with a squad. To aid in their quest, players can take advantage of in-game items such as weapons, gloo walls, bundles and more, which can be purchased in the in-game shop using diamonds. However, diamonds are a rarity and are very rarely found during regular gameplay. So, to have enough of them, players must purchase diamonds. In Garena Free Fire MAX, the in-game Top-Up Center caters to players by offering several events called Top-Up events, the latest of which is the 100% Bonus Top-Up event.

100% Bonus Top-Up event in Garena Free Fire MAX

In a top-up event, players can purchase diamonds which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, they can head over to the Top-Up section in Garena Free Fire MAX and choose the required amount of diamonds they want to purchase. Once the transaction is completed, players will be eligible for the rewards.

The latest top-up event offers players a chance to win 100% bonus diamonds. Thus, if they purchase 100 diamonds, there is a possibility of getting 100 more for free. Spending 300 diamonds can get you 200 free diamonds. To get their hands on 1000 diamonds, players are required to purchase 1000 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17

A6S3D8F5G2H9J4K1

Q3W6E9R2T5Y8U1I4

Z3X6C9V2B5N8M1K4

G9J6K3L2P7O4I1U8

H1J4K7L2P5O8I3U6

A4S1D8F5G2H9J6K3

G4S7D2F5G8H1J6K9

Q2W5E8T3S6U9I4O7

Z5X8C1V6B9N4M7K2

A3S6D9F2G5H8J1K4

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

