Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: Battle Royale games such as Free Fire introduce exciting events based on themes such as festivals, seasons, and others in frequent intervals. This keeps the excitement among players as they get a chance to grab in-game rewards such as outfits, bundles, weapon skin, characters, diamonds, and others. Now, Free Fire has recently announced a 100 percent Bonus Top-Up event which will empower players with extra diamonds. Know more about the event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: About 100 percent Bonus Top-Up event

The 100 percent Bonus Top-Up event will stay live in-game till April 18, therefore, you must grab free diamonds before the given timeline. However, there is a twist to the event, players can only grab extra diamonds when they top up some of the in-game currency to the game. Here is a list of extra diamonds you can get for free:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get 100 diamonds for free

Top-up 300 diamonds to get 200 diamonds for free

Top-up 500 diamonds to get 200 diamonds for free

Top-up 1000 diamonds to get 500 diamonds for free

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 14

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 13

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 12

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!