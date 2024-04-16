Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: In March, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX rolled out the OB44 Advanced Server, giving a select few players a chance to enjoy all of the new features of the game's next update. Now, the OB44 update release date has been tipped, and it could come out soon. The update is expected to not only bring improvements to the gameplay but also introduce new characters and items. Check out the details of this event.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16

Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update: Details

As per reports, the OB44 update will bring a new weapon skins event. It will reportedly offer players a chance to get their hands on amazing in-game clothing items which can be purchased by making spins.

On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update will reportedly also introduce a new character called Kairos. The character will have a passive ability called Defense Breaker. Alongside this, the update will also bring tweaks to existing characters such as Ryden, Santino and Caroline.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16

A6S3D8F5G2H9J4K1

Q3W6E9R2T5Y8U1I4

Z3X6C9V2B5N8M1K4

G9J6K3L2P7O4I1U8

H1J4K7L2P5O8I3U6

A4S1D8F5G2H9J6K3

G4S7D2F5G8H1J6K9

Q2W5E8T3S6U9I4O7

Z5X8C1V6B9N4M7K2

A3S6D9F2G5H8J1K4

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!