Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: The OB44 update for the game could be just around the corner! Also check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 16 and know how to claim freebies.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: In March, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX rolled out the OB44 Advanced Server, giving a select few players a chance to enjoy all of the new features of the game's next update. Now, the OB44 update release date has been tipped, and it could come out soon. The update is expected to not only bring improvements to the gameplay but also introduce new characters and items. Check out the details of this event.
Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update: Details
As per reports, the OB44 update will bring a new weapon skins event. It will reportedly offer players a chance to get their hands on amazing in-game clothing items which can be purchased by making spins.
On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update will reportedly also introduce a new character called Kairos. The character will have a passive ability called Defense Breaker. Alongside this, the update will also bring tweaks to existing characters such as Ryden, Santino and Caroline.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16
A6S3D8F5G2H9J4K1
Q3W6E9R2T5Y8U1I4
Z3X6C9V2B5N8M1K4
G9J6K3L2P7O4I1U8
H1J4K7L2P5O8I3U6
A4S1D8F5G2H9J6K3
G4S7D2F5G8H1J6K9
Q2W5E8T3S6U9I4O7
Z5X8C1V6B9N4M7K2
A3S6D9F2G5H8J1K4
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: How to use redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
