GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon

In the fast-paced world of gaming, where new titles emerge regularly, one game continues to thrive even a decade after its first release. GTA 5 has once again asserted its dominance, securing a spot among the top 10 most downloaded games for both PS4 and PS5 consoles in the European Union last month, according to a recent PlayStation blog post (April 12, 2024).

Despite fierce competition from titles like HELLDIVERS 2 and WWE 2k24, the Rockstar masterpiece maintained its stronghold in the EU gaming community. PlayStation's report showcased GTA 5's enduring popularity, surpassing renowned titles such as Gran Turismo 7 and The Outlast Trials to claim its place in the top rankings.

The post shared on April 12, 2024, shed light on the March PS Store's most downloaded games, highlighting GTA 5's consistent performance in the EU market. The rankings, segregated by platform, unveiled the following lineup of the most sought-after games:

PS5 games (EU):

1. HELLDIVERS 2

2. EA SPORTS FC 24

3. Dragon's Dogma 2

4. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

5. Rise of the Ronin

6. WWE 2K24

7. Grand Theft Auto V

8. STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection

9. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

PS4 games (EU):

1. EA SPORTS FC 24

2. Minecraft

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

4. Need for Speed Heat

5. The Forest

6. Batman: Arkham Knight

7. STAR WARS Battlefront II

8. Need for Speed Rivals

9. Grand Theft Auto V

10. A Way Out

While GTA 5 narrowly missed the top 10 spot in the US/Canada region, it secured a respectable position in the top 15 for both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The rankings for March 2024 in the US/Canada region were as follows:

PS5 games (US/Canada):

1. HELLDIVERS 2

2. MLB The Show 24

3. Dragon's Dogma 2

4. WWE 2K24

5. Madden NFL 24

6. STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection

7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

8. EA SPORTS FC 24

9. Rise of the Ronin

10. NBA 2K24

11. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

13. Grand Theft Auto V

14. The Outlast Trials

15. SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

PS4 games (US/Canada):

1. Minecraft

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Batman: Arkham Knight

4. MLB The Show 24

5. Need for Speed Heat

6. Madden NFL 24

7. EA SPORTS FC 24

8. NBA 2K24

9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

10. The Forest

11. Grand Theft Auto V

12. WWE 2K24

13. STAR WARS Battlefront II

14. Need for Speed Rivals

15. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

GTA 5's enduring appeal continues to attract players, with many drawn to its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. As the gaming community eagerly anticipates the next instalment, GTA 6, fans can expect further excitement on the horizon.