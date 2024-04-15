 GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon | Gaming News
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon

GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon

GTA 5 maintains its popularity, ranking among the top 10 most downloaded games for PS4 and PS5 in the EU. Check out the latest rankings and trends here.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 11:03 IST
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
GTA 5 tops EU charts
1/5 Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5. (unsplash)
2/5 Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration. (unsplash)
3/5 Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters. (unsplash)
4/5 Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city. (unsplash)
5/5 Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location. (unsplash)
GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 maintains its popularity, ranking among the EU's top downloads for PS4 and PS5 consoles. (Bloomberg)

In the fast-paced world of gaming, where new titles emerge regularly, one game continues to thrive even a decade after its first release. GTA 5 has once again asserted its dominance, securing a spot among the top 10 most downloaded games for both PS4 and PS5 consoles in the European Union last month, according to a recent PlayStation blog post (April 12, 2024).

Despite fierce competition from titles like HELLDIVERS 2 and WWE 2k24, the Rockstar masterpiece maintained its stronghold in the EU gaming community. PlayStation's report showcased GTA 5's enduring popularity, surpassing renowned titles such as Gran Turismo 7 and The Outlast Trials to claim its place in the top rankings.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

The post shared on April 12, 2024, shed light on the March PS Store's most downloaded games, highlighting GTA 5's consistent performance in the EU market. The rankings, segregated by platform, unveiled the following lineup of the most sought-after games:

PS5 games (EU):

1. HELLDIVERS 2

2. EA SPORTS FC 24

3. Dragon's Dogma 2

4. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

5. Rise of the Ronin

6. WWE 2K24

7. Grand Theft Auto V

8. STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection

9. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Also read: GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos

PS4 games (EU):

1. EA SPORTS FC 24

2. Minecraft

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

4. Need for Speed Heat

5. The Forest

6. Batman: Arkham Knight

7. STAR WARS Battlefront II

8. Need for Speed Rivals

9. Grand Theft Auto V

10. A Way Out

While GTA 5 narrowly missed the top 10 spot in the US/Canada region, it secured a respectable position in the top 15 for both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The rankings for March 2024 in the US/Canada region were as follows:

Also read: GTA 6 cyberpunk 2077 hybrid game- I Am The Law free demo on Steam: Check full details

PS5 games (US/Canada):

1. HELLDIVERS 2

2. MLB The Show 24

3. Dragon's Dogma 2

4. WWE 2K24

5. Madden NFL 24

6. STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection

7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

8. EA SPORTS FC 24

9. Rise of the Ronin

10. NBA 2K24

11. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

13. Grand Theft Auto V

14. The Outlast Trials

15. SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

PS4 games (US/Canada):

1. Minecraft

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Batman: Arkham Knight

4. MLB The Show 24

5. Need for Speed Heat

6. Madden NFL 24

7. EA SPORTS FC 24

8. NBA 2K24

9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

10. The Forest

11. Grand Theft Auto V

12. WWE 2K24

13. STAR WARS Battlefront II

14. Need for Speed Rivals

15. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

GTA 5's enduring appeal continues to attract players, with many drawn to its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. As the gaming community eagerly anticipates the next instalment, GTA 6, fans can expect further excitement on the horizon.

