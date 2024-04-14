GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos

In the sprawling cityscape of Los Santos, speed is king. GTA 5 enthusiasts are always on the hunt for the fastest vehicles to dominate the game's bustling streets and thrilling races. If you're looking to upgrade your ride to the ultimate speed machine, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the fastest car and bike available in GTA 5 as of 2024.

Fastest Car: BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom takes the crown as the fastest car in GTA 5, boasting an impressive top speed of 221 kph. This vehicle, introduced in the 1.61 Criminal Enterprises update, offers players a thrilling ride through Los Santos' winding roads.

Based on the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod, the BF Weevil Custom blends style with speed. While it does come with a substantial price tag of $980,000 from Benny's Original Motor Works, its performance makes it worth the investment.

How to Get the BF Weevil Custom

To acquire the BF Weevil Custom, players first need to purchase a standard BF Weevil for $870,000. However, there's a way to get it for free! By completing the Cayo Perico Heist finale as a leader, players can unlock this speed demon without spending a dime.

Upgrading the standard BF Weevil to the Custom variant at Benny's Original Motor Works will set you back an additional $980,000.

Best Affordable Car: Bravado Banshee 900R

For those on a budget, the Bravado Banshee 900R offers impressive speed without breaking the bank. Priced at $670,000 after upgrades, this car reaches a top speed of 210 kph, making it a fantastic option for players looking to balance performance and cost.

Fastest Bike: Western Reever

When it comes to bikes, the Western Reever takes the lead with a blistering top speed of 262kph. This homage to the ARCH Nazaré from Cyberpunk 2077, possibly named after the iconic Keanu Reeves, offers both speed and style.

How to Get the Western Reever

Priced at a hefty $1,900,000 from Legendary Motorsport, the Western Reever can be further customised at Los Santos Customs to suit your taste.

