 Gionee Elife E3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Elife E3

    Gionee Elife E3

    Gionee Elife E3 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,425 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife E3 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife E3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Gionee Elife E3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 fps
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 68.4 mm
    • 137.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, Pink, Red, White, Yellow
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 312 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 64.6 %
    General
    • August 6, 2013 (Official)
    • Elife E3
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • No
    • Gionee
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • 1 GB
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Gionee Elife E3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Elife E3 in India?

    Gionee Elife E3 price in India at 15,250 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Elife E3?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Elife E3?

    What is the Gionee Elife E3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Elife E3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee Elife E3