 Gionee P5w Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee P5W

    Gionee P5W

    Gionee P5W is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,000 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee P5W from HT Tech. Buy Gionee P5W now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,000
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee P5w Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 384 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 384 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow
    • 143.3 mm
    • 153 grams
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 66.64 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • No
    General
    • January 28, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • No
    • Amigo UI
    • Gionee
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • P5W
    Multimedia
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.407 W/kg, Body: 0.47 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Gionee P5w FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee P5W in India?

    Gionee P5W price in India at 5,350 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee P5W?

    How many colors are available in Gionee P5W?

    How long does the Gionee P5W last?

    What is the Gionee P5W Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee P5W Waterproof?

    Gionee P5w