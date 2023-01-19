 Gionee P7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee P7

    Gionee P7 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,824 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee P7 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee P7 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29911/heroimage/110302-v1-gionee-p7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29911/images/Design/110302-v1-gionee-p7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,824
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,824
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee P7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 188 Hours(4G) / Up to 258 Hours(3G) / Up to 259 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 188 Hours(4G) / Up to 258 Hours(3G) / Up to 259 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 167 grams
    • Gold, Grey, White
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • P7
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Amigo UI
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 12, 2016 (Official)
    • Gionee
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSPA GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.727 W/kg, Body: 0.566 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz CDMA 800 MHz
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 9 GB
    • 16 GB
    Gionee P7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee P7 in India?

    Gionee P7 price in India at 8,690 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee P7?

    How many colors are available in Gionee P7?

    How long does the Gionee P7 last?

    What is the Gionee P7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee P7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee P7