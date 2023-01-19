 Gionee P4s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee P4S

    Gionee P4S

    Gionee P4S is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,600 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee P4S from HT Tech. Buy Gionee P4S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23548/heroimage/gionee-p4s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23548/images/Design/gionee-p4s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,600
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,600
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee P4s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 8.7 mm
    • Black, White
    • 67.7 mm
    • 134.5 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 61.17 %
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Gionee
    • April 22, 2015 (Official)
    • Gionee Pioneer P4S
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • P4S
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee P4s FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee P4S in India?

    Gionee P4S price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee P4S?

    How many colors are available in Gionee P4S?

    What is the Gionee P4S Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee P4S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee P4s