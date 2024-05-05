 Google Pixel 8a leaks roundup: From AI features to price, everything we know so far | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a leaks roundup: From AI features to price, everything we know so far

Google Pixel 8a is launching on May 14, 2024. Check out all the details we know so far in terms of specs, features, AI, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 05 2024, 07:00 IST
Know what the Google Pixel 8a has in store for users. (HT Tech)

Google Pixel 8a will be officially unveiled at the Google I/O developers event which is scheduled for May 14, 2024. The event is expected to unveil new upcoming AI features for their products, Android 15, and more. However, the awaited Pixel 8a would be the main attraction of the event. The smartphone is expected to get upgraded features, specs, design, and more. Know what's coming with the new Google Pixel 8a in this roundup.

Google Pixel 8a expected specifications and AI features

According to the reports, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz display. The smartphone is expected to get up to 1400nits of brightness. The Pixel 8a design will be likely inspired by the Pixel 8 series and is rumoured to come in five new colour options: Mint, Bay, Obsidian, Coral and Porcelain.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel 8a model is expected to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset with Tensor engine which will support on-device AI features. The new leaked video also revealed that the device will get seven years of security updates. However, the years of OS updates were not revealed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphone is expected to support AI-powered camera and photo features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight and Best Take. Additionally, there will be some additional AI features such as Call Assist, Circle to Search, Email summary, and more.

For photography, the Pixel 8a may retain similar camera specs as the Pixel 7a model. The Pixel 7a features a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. However, the Pixel 8a may get improved image processing capabilities. The smartphone may offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device may run on Android 14, but it is expected that Google will reveal the Android 15 features which will likely roll out with the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Lastly, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to be priced around $500. Note that the information is based on leaks, therefore, we will have to wait and see what the Pixel 8a has in store for users in the Google I/O developer's event.

First Published Date: 05 May, 07:00 IST
