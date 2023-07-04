Google Pixel 4 Xl Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4 XL is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 94,990 in India with 12.2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Single core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.78 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 4 XL from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 4 XL now with free delivery.