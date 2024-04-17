Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2: Know what’s coming

This year, Google is expected to launch several smartphones including the Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, and a new generation of Pixel Fold. However, several rumours are surfacing about the Pixel Fold 2 being renamed as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series is projected to feature four models. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker is in the pipeline to feature several design and hardware improvements. However, it's unsure if it's an entirely new product or the successor of the Pixel Fold. Check out what the recent leaks and speculation say about the claims.

Pixel 9 series to include Pixel 9 Pro Fold

According to an Android Authority report, a Google Insider leaked that the company is planning to revamp the naming scheme for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. The insider highlighted that there will be four models under the Pixel 9 series: Pixel 9 with the code name “Tokay”, Pixel 9 Pro with the code name “Caiman”, Pixel 9 Pro XL as “Komodo” and lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as “Comet.” Additionally, the names were also confirmed from the software built for Google's 2024 devices. However, the publication also highlighted that the name for Google's next Fold smartphone is not yet finalised and it is still under consideration.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold expected launch timeline

Earlier, the Pixel Fold was launched in May at the Google I/O event. However, if the smartphone will be renamed as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then we can expect the device to be launched alongside the Pixel 9 series in October. Additionally, all the 4 smartphones are expected to be powered by the company's in-house Tensor G4 chipset. However, note that Google has not confirmed any of the claims yet, therefore, we will have to wait till the official launch to know if we are getting the Pixel Fold 2 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Till the official launch, several things could change along the way, so we must wait and see what Google has been planning for its new flagship devices this year.

