 Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2: Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2: Know what’s coming

Google is rumoured to announce a Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2 this year. Additionally, we may see four Pixel 9 smartphones in 2024, check the details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 13:14 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2
icon View all Images
Google Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be renamed as Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Know what’s coming. (Google / Twitter)

This year, Google is expected to launch several smartphones including the Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, and a new generation of Pixel Fold. However, several rumours are surfacing about the Pixel Fold 2 being renamed as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series is projected to feature four models. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker is in the pipeline to feature several design and hardware improvements. However, it's unsure if it's an entirely new product or the successor of the Pixel Fold. Check out what the recent leaks and speculation say about the claims. 

Pixel 9 series to include Pixel 9 Pro Fold

According to an Android Authority report, a Google Insider leaked that the company is planning to revamp the naming scheme for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. The insider highlighted that there will be four models under the Pixel 9 series: Pixel 9 with the code name “Tokay”, Pixel 9 Pro with the code name “Caiman”, Pixel 9 Pro XL as “Komodo” and lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as “Comet.” Additionally, the names were also confirmed from the software built for Google's 2024 devices. However, the publication also highlighted that the name for Google's next Fold smartphone is not yet finalised and it is still under consideration. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 smartphones to feature new Samsung modem with satellite connectivity

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Pixel 9 Pro Fold expected launch timeline

Earlier, the Pixel Fold was launched in May at the Google I/O event. However, if the smartphone will be renamed as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then we can expect the device to be launched alongside the Pixel 9 series in October. Additionally, all the 4 smartphones are expected to be powered by the company's in-house Tensor G4 chipset. However, note that Google has not confirmed any of the claims yet, therefore, we will have to wait till the official launch to know if we are getting the Pixel Fold 2 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Till the official launch, several things could change along the way, so we must wait and see what Google has been planning for its new flagship devices this year. 

Also read: Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 13:14 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 launch: apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in pro series iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone se 4 (2024) leaks roundup: here's what to expect iphone 16 pro dummies leaked: apple’s most expensive iphones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons infinix note 40 pro series launched in india: check specs, price and more iphone 15 vs samsung galaxy s24: which smartphone offers faster 5g speeds? ookla reveals motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125w fast charging ahead of launch event: here what's coming iphone 16 pro to get big ai upgrade with ferret-ui: know what it is iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make
Home Mobile Mobile News Google may launch Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2: Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets