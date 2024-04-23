 Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro- New leaked images compares the sizes, specs and more- Details | Mobile News

Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro- New leaked images compares the sizes, specs and more- Details

Google Pixel 9 Pro real-life image leaked by an anonymous tipster. Know what the upcoming smartphone looks like

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 09:39 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 design leaked! We may see a new look with periscope telephoto camera
Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
1/5 Google last year launched the Pixel 8 series with new features and upgrades, however, the design remained similar to its predecessor, Now, as the Google Pixel 9 is being developed for the 2024 launch, it is speculated to have a new design and a smaller size of screen.  (OnLeaks/X)
image caption
2/5 @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles claim that the Google Pixel 9 will have a brand new design, but it will be smaller than the Pixel 8. In addition to its dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, it may also feature the same 6.2-inch screen. (Google )
Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
3/5 Another big Google Pixel 9 leak is that it may feature three camera lenses. The Pixel 9 may also get a new layout and placement due to the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera. This year, Google may discard its huge camera setup with a new rectangular-shaped pill on the back.  (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
4/5 Note that the rendered images of the Google Pixel 9 design are based on leaks and rumors and it does not provide any assurance till Google announces the change itself. However, if the leaks are true then Google will enter the competition of bringing greater optical zoom with Apple and Samsung.  (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
5/5 The Pixel 9 series which may consist of a standard version and a Pro version is expected to be launched in October 2024. However, the launch date is yet to be announced by Google. (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 9 Pro size was compared with iPhone 14 Pro Max in a newly leaked image. Check details. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

This year Google is speculated to have planned something big with the Pixel 9 series. The current rumours about the upcoming Pixel generation are expected to have three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Additionally, there may be another Pixel 9 device but it will be likely announced under Google's fold series. However, a new leaked image has surfaced in which the real-life Pixel 9 Pro device was placed alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Know what the new images say about the upcoming device.

Pixel 9 Pro leaks

A Russian website named Rozetked has shared images of the Pixel 9 Pro which they received anonymously. The image showcases the size comparison between the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro device and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Pixel device was shown with several damages and cracks on the screen and back which was tapped to hold the parts together. However, the size comparison between the two devices was greater as the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch display.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the back, the Pixel 9 Pro was showcased with a triple camera setup and some of the specs were also revealed in the images. Android Authority highlighted on their YouTube channel that the leaked images could be fake, but they look real in several ways.

Pixel Pro leaked images

Pixel 9 Pro leaked specs

The tipster showcased that the Pixel 9 Pro has the code name “Caiman.” In the image, the smartphone supported 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage. The UFS storage was not revealed, but it was by Samsung. Other images of the Pixel 9 Pro were also revealed with flat sides and curved edges. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset.

However, note that the images are part of leaks, therefore, they may also be fake or designed images. Therefore, we must wait till the official launch to confirm what Google is bringing with the Pixel 9 series.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 09:39 IST
Trending: iphone 16 launch: here's what we know so far- release date, display, camera and more honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: apple to make these 6 big upgrades to its most expensive iphones in 2024 5 best magsafe chargers for iphones: from apple to unigen, check out the power boosters samsung galaxy f15 with 8gb ram launched in india: check price, specs, availability and more iphone 16 pro launch: apple may offer 256gb storage for the base model- all the details iphone 14, oneplus 11 5g and 3 more smartphones that got cheaper in april 2024 samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 may get on-device llm support for generative ai: know all details about what apple is planning with ios 18 realme narzo 70x 5g, realme c65 5g to launch in india on april 24: what we know so far
Home Mobile Mobile News Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro- New leaked images compares the sizes, specs and more- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to master close-range shooting
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to play Mechadrake Event and win rewards

Best Deals For You

Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000
Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
iPhone 14
Grab a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon; Check offers here
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets