Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro- New leaked images compares the sizes, specs and more- Details

This year Google is speculated to have planned something big with the Pixel 9 series. The current rumours about the upcoming Pixel generation are expected to have three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Additionally, there may be another Pixel 9 device but it will be likely announced under Google's fold series. However, a new leaked image has surfaced in which the real-life Pixel 9 Pro device was placed alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Know what the new images say about the upcoming device.

Pixel 9 Pro leaks

A Russian website named Rozetked has shared images of the Pixel 9 Pro which they received anonymously. The image showcases the size comparison between the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro device and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Pixel device was shown with several damages and cracks on the screen and back which was tapped to hold the parts together. However, the size comparison between the two devices was greater as the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch display.

On the back, the Pixel 9 Pro was showcased with a triple camera setup and some of the specs were also revealed in the images. Android Authority highlighted on their YouTube channel that the leaked images could be fake, but they look real in several ways.

Pixel Pro leaked images

Pixel 9 Pro leaked specs

The tipster showcased that the Pixel 9 Pro has the code name “Caiman.” In the image, the smartphone supported 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage. The UFS storage was not revealed, but it was by Samsung. Other images of the Pixel 9 Pro were also revealed with flat sides and curved edges. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset.

However, note that the images are part of leaks, therefore, they may also be fake or designed images. Therefore, we must wait till the official launch to confirm what Google is bringing with the Pixel 9 series.

