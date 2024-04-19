 Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked: From Magic Composer to autofill smart reply, know what’s coming | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked: From Magic Composer to autofill smart reply, know what’s coming

Google Pixel 9 is rumoured to include a plethora of on-device AI features including autofill smart reply, text-to-image conversions, Magic Composer, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 10:51 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 design leaked! We may see a new look with periscope telephoto camera
Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked
1/5 Google last year launched the Pixel 8 series with new features and upgrades, however, the design remained similar to its predecessor, Now, as the Google Pixel 9 is being developed for the 2024 launch, it is speculated to have a new design and a smaller size of screen.  (OnLeaks/X)
image caption
2/5 @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles claim that the Google Pixel 9 will have a brand new design, but it will be smaller than the Pixel 8. In addition to its dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, it may also feature the same 6.2-inch screen. (Google )
Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked
3/5 Another big Google Pixel 9 leak is that it may feature three camera lenses. The Pixel 9 may also get a new layout and placement due to the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera. This year, Google may discard its huge camera setup with a new rectangular-shaped pill on the back.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked
4/5 Note that the rendered images of the Google Pixel 9 design are based on leaks and rumors and it does not provide any assurance till Google announces the change itself. However, if the leaks are true then Google will enter the competition of bringing greater optical zoom with Apple and Samsung.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked
5/5 The Pixel 9 series which may consist of a standard version and a Pro version is expected to be launched in October 2024. However, the launch date is yet to be announced by Google. (Google)
Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked
icon View all Images
Check out the rumoured Google Pixel 9 on-device AI features. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 series is creating a lot of buzz with speculation of four models launching this October. Now, a new leak is circulating which reveals the expected on-device AI features of the upcoming Pixel smartphone. While Galaxy AI was one of the biggest hits of the year, companies such as Apple and Google are also putting great efforts into introducing top-notch AI features. Now, this year Google is rumoured to bring advanced and AI features to the Pixel 9 series. Know what on-device AI features we can expect this year on the upcoming Google Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 expected on-device AI features

A tipster named AssembleDebug shared an X post revealing the speculated AI features of the Pixel 9 devices. For starters, the Pixel 9 series is expected to come with enhanced on-device AI capabilities. The features were revealed from the latest version of Google's AI Core app and the Google Messages beta. The leak highlighted that the Pixel 9 series AI feature will include text-to-image conversions, Magic Composer, autofill smart reply, summarisation, proofreading, and text categorization. Additionally, these on-device AI features will not rely on a cloud connection.

However, it is unsure if the device will be able to support this feature as several changes could occur till the time of launch. Therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt as Google has not made any official claim regarding their upcoming AI move. It is also speculated that the Pixel 9 series may support some Galaxy AI features which are currently available in the Galaxy S24 series. Therefore, in September and October, we will be experiencing the advanced AI capabilities of flagship smartphones from leading brands, Apple and Google.

Apple is expected to announce its AI features in June at the WWDC event, but the official launch will take place in September with the revelation of the iPhone 16 series. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 series is expected to launch in October with four expected models.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 10:51 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked: From Magic Composer to autofill smart reply, know what’s coming
