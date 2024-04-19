Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked: From Magic Composer to autofill smart reply, know what’s coming

Google Pixel 9 series is creating a lot of buzz with speculation of four models launching this October. Now, a new leak is circulating which reveals the expected on-device AI features of the upcoming Pixel smartphone. While Galaxy AI was one of the biggest hits of the year, companies such as Apple and Google are also putting great efforts into introducing top-notch AI features. Now, this year Google is rumoured to bring advanced and AI features to the Pixel 9 series. Know what on-device AI features we can expect this year on the upcoming Google Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 expected on-device AI features

A tipster named AssembleDebug shared an X post revealing the speculated AI features of the Pixel 9 devices. For starters, the Pixel 9 series is expected to come with enhanced on-device AI capabilities. The features were revealed from the latest version of Google's AI Core app and the Google Messages beta. The leak highlighted that the Pixel 9 series AI feature will include text-to-image conversions, Magic Composer, autofill smart reply, summarisation, proofreading, and text categorization. Additionally, these on-device AI features will not rely on a cloud connection.

However, it is unsure if the device will be able to support this feature as several changes could occur till the time of launch. Therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt as Google has not made any official claim regarding their upcoming AI move. It is also speculated that the Pixel 9 series may support some Galaxy AI features which are currently available in the Galaxy S24 series. Therefore, in September and October, we will be experiencing the advanced AI capabilities of flagship smartphones from leading brands, Apple and Google.

Apple is expected to announce its AI features in June at the WWDC event, but the official launch will take place in September with the revelation of the iPhone 16 series. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 series is expected to launch in October with four expected models.

