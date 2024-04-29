Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset, seven years of security updates

Google enthusiasts and tech aficionados have been on the edge of their seats with the flurry of leaks surrounding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a.

In the latest details obtained by GSM Arena, promotional materials have surfaced, shedding light on the impressive features that the upcoming device is poised to offer.

GSM Arena reported that the Pixel 8a is set to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, promising a seamless and efficient user experience. One of the standout features highlighted is the device's 'AI-mazing' camera, equipped with Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Night Sight capabilities, ensuring stunning photographs even in challenging lighting conditions.

Furthermore, users can expect crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments, thanks to advanced audio technology.

The Pixel 8a is also touted to feature fast charging capabilities and a reliable all-day battery, catering to the demands of modern-day smartphone users, reported GSM Arena.

In addition to its impressive specifications, the Pixel 8a boasts IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, providing added durability and peace of mind for users on the go.

Notably, Google is extending its commitment to security by offering seven years of updates, aligning with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The anticipation surrounding the Pixel 8a is set to reach a fever pitch, with the handset slated to go on sale on May 16, just days after its expected unveiling during Google's I/O developer conference on May 14.

Previous leaks and rumours have hinted at a 6.1" OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of base storage.

Moreover, camera enthusiasts will be pleased to hear about the rumoured 64 MP main camera and 13 MP ultrawide lens, promising unparalleled photography capabilities. The device is also rumoured to feature a robust 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging, ensuring users stay powered throughout the day.

As excitement mounts for the Pixel 8a's official debut, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike eagerly await the opportunity to experience Google's latest innovation firsthand. (ANI)

