 Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset, seven years of security updates | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset, seven years of security updates

Google enthusiasts and tech aficionados have been on the edge of their seats with the flurry of leaks surrounding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 08:35 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset,
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset,
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset,
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset,
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 8a leaks reveal impressive features including AI camera, fast charging, and IP67 certification. (Google)

Google enthusiasts and tech aficionados have been on the edge of their seats with the flurry of leaks surrounding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a.

In the latest details obtained by GSM Arena, promotional materials have surfaced, shedding light on the impressive features that the upcoming device is poised to offer.

GSM Arena reported that the Pixel 8a is set to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, promising a seamless and efficient user experience. One of the standout features highlighted is the device's 'AI-mazing' camera, equipped with Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Night Sight capabilities, ensuring stunning photographs even in challenging lighting conditions.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Furthermore, users can expect crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments, thanks to advanced audio technology.

The Pixel 8a is also touted to feature fast charging capabilities and a reliable all-day battery, catering to the demands of modern-day smartphone users, reported GSM Arena.

In addition to its impressive specifications, the Pixel 8a boasts IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, providing added durability and peace of mind for users on the go.

Notably, Google is extending its commitment to security by offering seven years of updates, aligning with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The anticipation surrounding the Pixel 8a is set to reach a fever pitch, with the handset slated to go on sale on May 16, just days after its expected unveiling during Google's I/O developer conference on May 14.

Previous leaks and rumours have hinted at a 6.1" OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of base storage.

Moreover, camera enthusiasts will be pleased to hear about the rumoured 64 MP main camera and 13 MP ultrawide lens, promising unparalleled photography capabilities. The device is also rumoured to feature a robust 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging, ensuring users stay powered throughout the day.

As excitement mounts for the Pixel 8a's official debut, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike eagerly await the opportunity to experience Google's latest innovation firsthand. (ANI)

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 08:35 IST
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple oneplus nord ce 4 review: no nonsense smartphone under 25,000 google pixel 8a design images leaked with curves and bezels: know what’s coming ahead of launch oneplus 13 may get snapdragon 8 gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak infinix gt 20 pro renders leak online ahead of launch; check expected features, design and more honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 oneplus nord ce 3 price reduces after nord ce 4 launch- check new price and discount offers samsung has a new problem in pakistan with galaxy s24 smartphones- all details samsung galaxy unpacked event date tipped: from galaxy z fold 6 to galaxy ring, know what’s coming this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset, seven years of security updates
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets