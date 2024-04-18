Google Pixel 8a may come in four colour options; Check launch date, specs and more

The Google Pixel 8a has been in the news for a very long time and its launch is finally on the horizon. Google announced its Pixel 8 series last year with some unique offerings, and now an affordable version of the series is coming soon. A recent render leak about the Pixel 8a claims that the smartphone will come in four colour options. Additionally, the tipster shared the render from different angles to help us understand what Google has planned for the upcoming Pixel 8a smartphone. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Google Pixel 8a design and colour options

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch next month at the company's I/O event. Over the past few months, we have seen several leaks about the device. Now, an X user who goes by the name Arsène Lupin has shared render images of Pixel 8a from several angles and four colour options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. Additionally, the design of the device is very similar to last year's Pixel 8 series with a pill-shaped camera placement and curved edges. The smartphone image also showcased a thick bezel and a front camera.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May

Google Pixel 8a specs

According to the rumours, the Pixel 8a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The device will likely be powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC paired with an 8GB RAM. The Pixel 8a will support dual-camera support which may include 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery and 27W wired fast charging support. In terms of pricing, this year Google may plan to increase the price of the smartphone by $100.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 8a to launch soon

However, note that the above claims are based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, we will have to wait till the official release which is expected to take place on May 14, 2024, to know what the Google Pixel 8a has in store for the users.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!