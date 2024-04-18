 Google Pixel 8a may come in four colour options; Check launch date, specs and more | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a may come in four colour options; Check launch date, specs and more

Google Pixel 8a is expected to come in four colour options - Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. Check details about the Google Pixel 8a launch date, expected features, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 15:31 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google Pixel 7a
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Pixel 7a
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 7a
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 8a may come in four colour options (HT Tech)

The Google Pixel 8a has been in the news for a very long time and its launch is finally on the horizon. Google announced its Pixel 8 series last year with some unique offerings, and now an affordable version of the series is coming soon. A recent render leak about the Pixel 8a claims that the smartphone will come in four colour options. Additionally, the tipster shared the render from different angles to help us understand what Google has planned for the upcoming Pixel 8a smartphone. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Google Pixel 8a design and colour options

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch next month at the company's I/O event. Over the past few months, we have seen several leaks about the device. Now, an X user who goes by the name Arsène Lupin has shared render images of Pixel 8a from several angles and four colour options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. Additionally, the design of the device is very similar to last year's Pixel 8 series with a pill-shaped camera placement and curved edges. The smartphone image also showcased a thick bezel and a front camera.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May

Google Pixel 8a specs

According to the rumours, the Pixel 8a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The device will likely be powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC paired with an 8GB RAM. The Pixel 8a will support dual-camera support which may include 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery and 27W wired fast charging support. In terms of pricing, this year Google may plan to increase the price of the smartphone by $100.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 8a to launch soon

However, note that the above claims are based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, we will have to wait till the official release which is expected to take place on May 14, 2024, to know what the Google Pixel 8a has in store for the users.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 15:31 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 pro launch: apple may offer 256gb storage for the base model- all the details iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone 16 launch: apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in pro series iphone 16 pro dummies leaked: apple’s most expensive iphones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons infinix note 40 pro series launched in india: check specs, price and more iphone se 4 (2024) leaks roundup: here's what to expect iphone 15 vs samsung galaxy s24: which smartphone offers faster 5g speeds? ookla reveals motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125w fast charging ahead of launch event: here what's coming iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 8a may come in four colour options; Check launch date, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City
GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 18: Tips and tricks to win every battle early
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets