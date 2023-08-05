 Google Pixel 5a Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 5A

Google Pixel 5A is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 12.2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor , 4680 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 5A from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 5A now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹34,999
128 GB
6.34 inches (16.1 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
12.2 MP + 16 MP
8 MP
4680 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Google Pixel 5a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 12.2 MP + 16 MP
  • 6.34 inches (16.1 cm)
  • 4680 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4680 mAh
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.7
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Single
  • F2.0
Design
  • 73.7 mm
  • 185 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Metal
  • 7.6 mm
  • Mostly Black
  • 154.9 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
Display
  • 415 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 85.01 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.34 inches (16.1 cm)
  • 20:9
  • OLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Yes
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Pixel 5A
  • Android v11
  • January 10, 2022 (Official)
  • Google
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N5 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Adreno 620
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12.2 MP + 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
  • UFS 2.1
Google Pixel 5a FAQs

What is the price of the Google Pixel 5A in India?

Google Pixel 5A price in India at 33,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4680 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 5A?

How many colors are available in Google Pixel 5A?

What is the Google Pixel 5A Battery Capacity?

Is Google Pixel 5A Waterproof?

    Google Pixel 5a