10 best deals on room heaters: From Bajaj, Khaitan to Havells - stay cozy with these top picks

In this guide, we will explore the top room heaters for a chilly January. We have picked a selection carefully to meet your needs, whether you're looking for energy efficiency to save on bills or portability for flexibility. We know choosing the right room heater can be tough with so many options out there. That's why we considered factors like heating capacity, safety features, and energy efficiency to create a list of exceptional heaters. Now, you can make an informed decision and stay warm all winter long.

5 Factors to Consider When Buying a Room Heater

Choosing the right room heater for your needs can be tricky, as there are many factors to consider. Here are some key things to keep in mind when making your purchase:

1. Heating capacity: This is the most important factor to consider, as it determines how effectively the heater will warm your space. Generally, you'll need about 10 watts of heating power for every square foot of space. So, for a 200-square-foot room, you'd need a heater with around 2,000 watts of power.

2. Heater type: There are several different types of room heaters available like Fan heaters, Convection heaters, Radiant heaters and Oil-filled heaters- each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Some of the most common types include:

3. Energy efficiency: Room heaters can be big energy consumers, so it's important to choose one that is energy-efficient. Look for models with a high Energy Star rating or other features that can help you save on your electricity bills, such as a timer or adjustable thermostat.

4. Safety features: Safety should always be a top priority when choosing a room heater. Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off feature in case it tips over or gets too hot. Also, look for models with a safety grill to prevent children or pets from getting burned.

5. Warranty: Make sure the room heater you choose comes with a good warranty in case something goes wrong.

Feeling chilly in the winter? We've got you covered! From cosy bedrooms to spacious living rooms, we'll help you find the perfect heater to stay warm and toasty all season long. Let's explore our top picks for keeping the winter blues at bay.

1. Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater

The Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater employs advanced halogen technology, swiftly generating warmth to efficiently heat your space. With two heat settings, you can choose between 400W for a milder warmth or 800W for a higher heat output, tailoring the temperature to your comfort. Operating silently, it creates a peaceful environment, allowing you to enjoy warmth without any distracting noise. The heater features a robust heating element supported by a 1-year warranty, ensuring long-lasting and reliable performance.

Functioning as a convection heater, it evenly distributes heat across the room, creating a consistently cosy environment. The extended two-year warranty underscores the brand's confidence in the product's quality and durability. Boasting an elegant white design, the heater seamlessly blends into various indoor settings, adding a touch of sophistication to your space. Its compact and portable nature makes it easy to move, providing convenience as you place it in different areas of your home or office based on your heating needs. Experience the best in room heating with the Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater.

Speed Control Mechanical (Nob) Heating Element Tubular Power Required 230V, 50 Hz AC Power Consumption 800 W

2. Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater

The next on this list of best deals on top 10 room heaters is the Havells 2000-Watt Comforter room heater. It is a versatile and efficient heating solution that brings warmth and comfort to your home. Crafted for spot heating, this comforter ensures rapid and targeted warmth precisely where you need it. It goes the extra mile with double safety features, preventing overheating and short circuits. The thermostatic control allows you to tailor the temperature to your liking, ensuring a cosy environment. With a powerful 2000 watts output, this comforter effectively warms up spaces of up to 15 sq ft, making it perfect for bedrooms, small living areas, or even your office. Its stylish white and black colour combination adds a touch of elegance to your surroundings, seamlessly blending into your decor.

Whether you're seeking warmth during winter or a reliable heating option, the Havells Comforter provides both warmth and comfort for your convenience. Engineered for a comforting and cosy experience, it's ideal for chilly winter days or nights. Its lightweight and portable design facilitates easy movement, allowing you to position it in different areas for targeted heating. With simple and intuitive controls, adjusting heat settings becomes hassle-free, ensuring a user-friendly experience.

Special Feature ‎Durable Form Factor ‎Cabinet Power Required 2 watts Room Size Upto 15 sqft

3. Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater

The Eopora PTC Ceramic Fast Heating Room Heater is a reliable and efficient solution for quickly warming up your home or office. Powered by advanced PTC ceramic chip heating technology, it delivers instant warmth within a mere second, ensuring a swift and cozy environment in your space. The heater provides two temperature adjustment modes, allowing you to select between high heat (1500w) and low heat (1000w), catering to various room sizes and personal temperature preferences.

Safety is a top priority for this heater, featuring tip-over protection that automatically shuts off the unit if it accidentally falls over, making it a secure choice for households with children and pets. Moreover, the overheat protection ensures the heater turns off when it reaches a specific temperature, preventing any potential hazards.

Operating at noise levels below 50 dB, this room heater maintains a quiet environment, perfect for activities like working, reading, or sleeping. Its compact and portable design, equipped with an ergonomic handle, allows you to effortlessly move it to any room in your home, ensuring a consistently warm and comfortable atmosphere.

Special Feature ‎Fast Heating Form Factor Pedestal Heating Coverage ‎100sq ft Burner type ‎PTC

4. KHAITAN AVAANTE QUARTZ Heater

The Khaitan Avaante Quartz Heater stands as a versatile and convenient heating solution, adapting well to various environments. Boasting an 800-watt power output, it effectively delivers warmth and comfort in a range of spaces. Its compact and portable design ensures easy usage in rooms, bathrooms, living spaces, bedrooms, offices, and even vehicles.

This electric heater prioritises user-friendliness, making both operation and maintenance a breeze. Whether you're working in a home office, relaxing in the living area, or seeking extra warmth in your bedroom, this heater proves to be a practical choice. Its mobility allows you to effortlessly move it around your home or take it along on your travels, ensuring warmth wherever you find yourself.

Indulge in a cosy and comfortable environment with the Khaitan Avaante Quartz Heater. Its compact size and portable design simplify movement, catering to your specific heating needs. With built-in safety features like overheat protection and sturdy construction, it guarantees safe operation even during extended use. The straightforward controls enable easy operation and adjustment of heat settings, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable heating experience.

Special Feature Electric Burner type ‎Radiant Heat Output ‎800 Watts Power 8 Watts<br> Voltage ‎220 Volts

5. Usha 4213 FU PTC U Shaped 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater

On the fifth spot on this list of best deals on top 10 room heaters is the Usha 4213 FU PTC U Shaped 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater. Experience optimal warmth with the Usha 4213 FU PTC U Shaped 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater. Usha's oil-filled heaters are renowned for maintaining comfortable oxygen and humidity levels, avoiding dry eyes and suffocation. The U-shaped fins ensure rapid and efficient heating.

Designed for convenience, this heater features caster wheels and recess handles, enhancing portability. Easily move it between rooms for versatile use. The compact size not only saves space but also eliminates unnecessary chaos in the room. Enjoy the cosy warmth provided by Usha, ensuring a comfortable and convenient heating solution for your living spaces.

Special Feature ‎Electronic Thermostat Burner type ‎Radiant Item Weight ‎8700 Grams Form Factor ‎Pedestal Voltage 230 Volts

6. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater is a specialised spot heating solution, perfect for small to medium-sized rooms up to 250 sq ft. Its non-sagging, stitching-type, long-life heating element ensures not only efficiency but also long-lasting warmth. With two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), you have the flexibility to customise the heating intensity to your preference, making it one of the best-rated room heaters available.

Prioritising safety, this heater incorporates multiple features such as a safety mesh grill, auto-revolving heater, overheat protection, touch sensor, and thermal cut-off. These features enhance its safety profile, ensuring secure operation. Additionally, this versatile heater can also be used as a fan. It's important to note, however, that it generates some noise during operation, and detailed information about dimensions and warranty is limited. Nevertheless, the Orpat OEH-1260 offers customizable and safe heating for a comfortable living space.

Special Feature ‎Portable Burner type ‎Radiant Heating Coverage ‎250 sq ft. Form Factor ‎Cabinet Voltage 230 Volts

7. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater is your go-to solution for instant warmth, boasting a powerful 2000 watts heating capacity to ensure your comfort during chilly winter days. Offering versatility, it comes with two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), allowing you to tailor the heating experience to your liking. This top-rated room heater prioritises safety with features like auto thermal shut-off and a thermal fuse, preventing any risks of overheating.

Enhancing convenience, the heater supports two-way installation, enabling both horizontal and vertical placement. Beyond its heating prowess, this versatile room heater doubles as a multifunctional appliance, transforming into a personal fan during the summer months, making it suitable for year-round use. Bajaj's confidence in this product is evident with a 2-year warranty, providing users with reliability and peace of mind. Experience the comfort and adaptability of the Bajaj Majesty RX11 for a cosy and secure living space throughout the seasons.

Special Feature Durability Burner type ‎Radiant Primary material ‎PVC Form Factor ‎Personal Voltage 230 Volts

8. COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater

The COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater stands out with its advanced heating performance, thanks to PTC ceramic technology that guarantees quick and efficient warming in just 2 seconds. Offering energy efficiency, it features two heating settings (1000W and 2000W), providing cost-effective warmth during chilly seasons. Renowned as one of the best-rated room heaters, it ensures even heating distribution with a wide oscillation range, including 40° horizontal oscillation and 30° manual vertical oscillation.

Safety is paramount with this heater, equipped with overheat protection and tip-over protection to prevent accidents. Convenient control options include a smart top control panel and a remote control for versatile operation. Its compact and portable design, complemented by a built-in handle, facilitates easy movement between rooms. Furthermore, excelling in both humid and dry environments, this best-rated room heater proves suitable for various conditions. Enjoy reliable, efficient, and safe heating with the COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater.

Special Feature Durability Burner type ‎Radiant Heating Coverage ‎300 sq. ft Form Factor ‎Tower Voltage 230 Volts

9. Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater (White colour) with ABS body

The second-last on this list of best deals on top 10 room heaters is the Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater, available in a sleek white colour with an ABS body, is a reliable heating solution for rooms of varying sizes. Its two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts) provide flexibility to adjust the heat intensity according to your comfort on this highly rated room heater. Essential safety features like overheat safety protection are incorporated, ensuring your peace of mind during operation.

With a decent air throw range of 10 feet, this heater is suitable for both small and medium-sized rooms. Its lightweight and portable design makes it convenient to move between rooms, offering warmth where you need it. It's important to note that some users may experience a slight burning smell during initial use, a common occurrence in many heaters.

Keep in mind that customer installation and repair are required, and warranty processes may involve sending the product to a service centre. Despite these considerations, the Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater ensures reliable heating performance for a comfortable living space.

Special Feature ‎Lightweight Burner type ‎Radiant Mounting Type ‎Floor Mount Form Factor ‎Dish Voltage 230 Volts

10. Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater

The Havells Solace Room Heater stands as a robust heating solution, featuring a potent 1500 Watt PTC Ceramic Heating Element. It caters to your heating needs with two settings (1000 W/1500 W). This top-rated room heater prioritises safety with a Cool Touch Body, ensuring secure operation, and includes overheating safety protection for added peace of mind. The device is equipped with a cleanable dust filter, promoting a clean and healthy environment.

Adding to its user-friendly features, the heater offers adjustable thermostat control for a personalised comfort experience. The oscillation function ensures even heat distribution, and the tip-over switch enhances safety measures. Its integrated carry handle facilitates easy movement around your home, ensuring warmth where you need it. With the Havells Solace Room Heater, enjoy reliable heating, safety, and convenience for a cosy living space.

Special Feature ‎Lightweight Burner type ‎Radiant Heating Coverage ‎250 square feet Heat Output ‎1500 Watts Mounting Type ‎Floor Mount