Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon Rolls Out Generative AI Alexa, Launches New Speakers

Amazon Rolls Out Generative AI Alexa, Launches New Speakers

Amazon.com Inc. made a pitch to keep Alexa relevant in the age of generative artificial intelligence, promising a set of features that will make the software more conversational.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 23:03 IST
Icon
HONOR Pad X9 to Nokia T10, check out these top 5 affordable tablets on Amazon
amazon alexa
1/5 HONOR Pad X9: Amazon is offering a 38% initial discount on HONOR Pad X9 making its price fall to Rs. 15999 from Rs. 25999. HONOR Pad X9 is powered by the efficient Snapdragon 685 processor and boasts 7GB of RAM (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo) for smooth multitasking.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Redmi Pad: The Redmi Pad is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 17999 with a 28% initial discount. While its original price is Rs.28999. This Redmi Tab features a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset for smooth performance.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HONOR Pad X8:  On Amazon you get a 50% initial discount on HONOR Pad X8 making it available for just Rs. 10999 instead of Rs. 21999. It is Powered by the MediaTek MT8786 chipset and runs on Android 12, it provides excellent performance and the latest software features. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Amazon is offering a 47% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 making its price drop to Rs. 15950 from Rs. 29999. Its powerful quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology deliver immersive audio experiences. It features 3GB RAM and  32GB of internal storage (expandable).  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets: On Amazon, you can purchase Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets for just Rs. 11099 instead of Rs. 14999. Thanks to its 23% initial discount. The Nokia T10 tablet is an amazing Android 12 device that features an 8-inch HD display for vibrant visuals. It also sports an 8MP rear camera for capturing memories, while AI face unlock ensures secure and convenient access.  
amazon alexa
View all Images
Amazon.com Inc. previewed a push into generative artificial intelligence with new features for its Alexa voice assistant. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Amazon.com Inc. made a pitch to keep Alexa relevant in the age of generative artificial intelligence, promising a set of features that will make the software more conversational.

During an event Wednesday at the company's campus in Arlington, Virginia, outgoing devices chief Dave Limp demonstrated a coming feature, called Let's Chat, that's designed to handle a back-and-forth conversation.

Limp showed off an apparently live interaction with a screen-based Alexa device in which he asked it a series of facts about his (and the software's) favorite football teams, that ended with a request for Alexa to compose a message to a friend. Most of the answers relied on a core piece of Alexa's existing programming — finding and surfacing facts — though the running conversation and contextual comprehension appeared to exceed the system's current capabilities.

“You can now have near human-like interactions with Alexa,” Limp said.

Amazon is keen to show that Alexa can compete with chatbots from OpenAI and Google that have shown a remarkable ability to hold human-like conversations with users. Amazon's voice software, released almost a decade ago, has proved expert at summoning trivia or playing music. But those who try to use Alexa for more complicated tasks often come away frustrated.

The system demonstrated by Limp learns about its users, so if they ask Alexa how their favorite football team is doing, the assistant already knows which team the person is referring to. The demonstration also showed how conversations could continue based on preceding interactions, bypassing the typical need to again provide context and summon the device with the Alexa wake word.

Like ChatGPT, the system can also send text from the user to others. For instance, the demonstration showed a screen-based version of Alexa writing an invitation to come over and watch a football game.Amazon also demonstrated coming features that will let users complete smart-home tasks — like setting up a wake-up routine or requesting spooky lighting — by speaking naturally.

Amazon also announced:

  • Echo Show 8 smart-home device — a speaker-screen combo — with a redesigned interface and improved sound. The gadget uses computer vision to change its interface based on how close a person is standing to the screen. For instance, if someone is far away, a weather app shows the temperature. But if a user comes closer, it will show the forecast for the rest of the day. The new model is priced at $149.99 and will begin shipping in October.
  • Emergency Assist, which lets users call for emergency help hands-free via Alexa. The system will cost $5.99 per month or $59 per year. It will also have the ability to automatically reach preset emergency contacts. The system rivals Apple's latest emergency features, which operate similarly on iPhones.
  • Updated Echo Frames smart glasses that can take calls and play music and look far more like regular spectacles. The new model, starting at $269.99, includes up to six hours of media playback and improved audio.
  • revamped search experience for Fire TV that integrates a new AI-based large language model. For example, it can show which movies are free, good for teenagers or ones the user hasn't yet watched, according to a live demonstration. The company said it has sold over 200 million Fire TV devices.
  • $119.99 sound bar for TVs as well as a new Fire TV Stick 4K with a 30% faster chip and compatibility with WiFi 6 wireless networks. The Fire TV Stick Max boasts an even faster processor, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, connectivity with WiFi 6E and additional storage.
  • eero Max 7, one of the first WiFi 7 routers to become available. It will go on sale for the holiday season and come in packs of 1, 2 or 3.
  • Echo Hub, a new wall mountable device that controls smart-home devices and monitors security cameras. The device has an 8-inch screen and is compatible with over 140,000 smart home devices. $179.99.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 22:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon