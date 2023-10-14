Amazon sale 2023: From Panasonic, IFB to Bajaj, get amazing discounts on Microwave ovens

Amazon sale 2023: Amid the Festive season, Amazon is offering bumper discounts on electronic products. If you wanted to gift a Microwave oven to someone dear this festive season, you can head to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. We have compiled a list of affordable microwave ovens with amazing discounts. Take a look and them and shop according to your budget:

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven is available at a discounted price of Rs.10690 on Amazon. The discount price is straight down from the original price of Rs.16190. This marks a discount of Rs. 34 percent during the Amazon sale. This oven comes in a sleek Black Mirror finish and features a 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill for efficient cooking. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With the exchange option, you can get up to Rs. 970 off the price.

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven in Silver color comes with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes. This microwave oven is available for Rs.6490, reduced from the original price of Rs.8790 during Amazon sale. Apart from this, the e-commerce platform is also offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. The exchange option allows you to save up to Rs.970.

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven in Black comes with features like Slim Fry, Tandoor, and Curd making. This oven is priced at Rs.11,990, down from the original price of Rs.16990 on Amazon. Shoppers can further benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With the exchange option, you can save up to Rs.970, and this product comes with a 10-year warranty.

LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven

LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven in Black color is available at a discounted price of Rs.6190. It is reduced from the original price of Rs.8199, which represents a remarkable discount of 25 percent. Buyers can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With the exchange option, you can save up to Rs. 970 during the Amazon sale. This microwave is suitable for bachelors and small families and is ideal for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking needs.

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven in White color is available at a discounted price of Rs.4490 during the Amazon sale. The discounted price is down from the original price of Rs.8800, representing a discount of 49 percent. Customers can further benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. This compact microwave oven is a budget-friendly option for those with simple heating and cooking requirements.

