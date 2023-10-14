Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon sale 2023: From Panasonic, IFB to Bajaj, get amazing discounts on Microwave ovens

Amazon sale 2023: From Panasonic, IFB to Bajaj, get amazing discounts on Microwave ovens

From Panasonic to Bajaj, there are great offers available on Microwave ovens during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 17:37 IST
Icon
discounts on Microwave ovens
Grab great deals on Microwave ovens during Amazon sale. (Amazon)
discounts on Microwave ovens
Grab great deals on Microwave ovens during Amazon sale. (Amazon)

Amazon sale 2023: Amid the Festive season, Amazon is offering bumper discounts on electronic products. If you wanted to gift a Microwave oven to someone dear this festive season, you can head to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. We have compiled a list of affordable microwave ovens with amazing discounts. Take a look and them and shop according to your budget:

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven is available at a discounted price of Rs.10690 on Amazon. The discount price is straight down from the original price of Rs.16190. This marks a discount of Rs. 34 percent during the Amazon sale. This oven comes in a sleek Black Mirror finish and features a 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill for efficient cooking. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With the exchange option, you can get up to Rs. 970 off the price.

B016D4KCA4-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven in Silver color comes with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes. This microwave oven is available for Rs.6490, reduced from the original price of Rs.8790 during Amazon sale. Apart from this, the e-commerce platform is also offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. The exchange option allows you to save up to Rs.970.

B0CGN8FMJ8-2

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven in Black comes with features like Slim Fry, Tandoor, and Curd making. This oven is priced at Rs.11,990, down from the original price of Rs.16990 on Amazon. Shoppers can further benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With the exchange option, you can save up to Rs.970, and this product comes with a 10-year warranty.

B09VH1Q7CM-3

LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven

LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven in Black color is available at a discounted price of Rs.6190. It is reduced from the original price of Rs.8199, which represents a remarkable discount of 25 percent. Buyers can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With the exchange option, you can save up to Rs. 970 during the Amazon sale. This microwave is suitable for bachelors and small families and is ideal for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking needs.

B07MC84QPL-4

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven in White color is available at a discounted price of Rs.4490 during the Amazon sale. The discounted price is down from the original price of Rs.8800, representing a discount of 49 percent. Customers can further benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. This compact microwave oven is a budget-friendly option for those with simple heating and cooking requirements.

B0C2Q47RP4-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 17:36 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon