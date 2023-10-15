Amazon sale 2023: Get Alexa devices with exciting offers; check now before they are gone

Amazon Sale 2023: The festive season in India is on and bumper offers are being rolled out during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 on a plethora of products. If you want to make your home smart, you can buy smart Alexa devices from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. We have listed some smart Alexa devices. Take a look at them and choose according to your needs, but remember, they will not be available for long.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick has been a crowd favorite, and the latest iteration takes streaming to new heights. With a substantial 56 percent discount off its original price, this HD streaming device now comes at an attractive Rs.2,199. You can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000 during the Amazon sale. The inclusion of the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons enhances the user experience. It allows you to use your voice to search and launch shows across different apps, reducing the need for scrolling and typing.

B08R6QR863-1

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The Echo Dot is available at Rs.3249 after a 41 percent discount during the Amazon sale, down from its original price of Rs.5499. This next-generation smart speaker features a new spherical design and improved bass performance. The Echo Dot with Clock boasts an LED display, showing time, outdoor temperature, or timers. It even adjusts its brightness automatically, making it a versatile addition to your bedroom or living space. Alexa, capable of speaking both English and Hindi, adds a layer of convenience, making it easy to access information and control your smart home devices.

B085M5R82K-2

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

If you're looking for a smart speaker with a screen, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is an excellent choice. It is priced at Rs.4499, down from its original price of Rs.8999, this device is on offer with a 50 percent discount during the Amazon sale. It comes with an additional Rs. 5000 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.100000.

This Echo Show 5 features a 5.5 screen and crisp sound, making it a versatile addition to your home. It seamlessly integrates with your favorite music platforms, including Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music. The added bonus is the ability to display on-screen lyrics for a sing-along experience. You can watch your favorite movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, all with the ease of voice control. Moreover, the built-in camera allows you to remotely monitor your home securely, using the Alexa app. If you're interested in transforming your space into a smart home, the Echo Show 5 is a perfect starting point, as it enables you to set up and control smart lights, plugs, and cameras with just your voice.

B08KGVYX6F-3

Echo Pop

Echo Pop is a colorful and dynamic smart speaker available in four exciting colors: Black, White, Green, and Purple. This vibrant device offers loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals, and, of course, Alexa's powerful voice control.

It is priced at Rs.2949, with a 41 percent discount during the Amazon sale, down from the original Rs.4999. Whether you want to play hands-free music from popular platforms or control your smart home devices, this speaker has you covered. It's even capable of controlling non-smart appliances using smart plugs, available separately.

B09ZXD1CX2-4

