Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon sale 2023: Get Alexa devices with exciting offers; check now before they are gone

Amazon sale 2023: Get Alexa devices with exciting offers; check now before they are gone

Get amazing discounts on smart Alexa devices during the Amazon Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 15:19 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
smart Alexa devices
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
smart Alexa devices
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
smart Alexa devices
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
smart Alexa devices
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
smart Alexa devices
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
smart Alexa devices
icon View all Images
Grab smart Alexa devices available at huge discounts during the Great Indian Festival 2023. (Amazon)

Amazon Sale 2023: The festive season in India is on and bumper offers are being rolled out during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 on a plethora of products. If you want to make your home smart, you can buy smart Alexa devices from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. We have listed some smart Alexa devices. Take a look at them and choose according to your needs, but remember, they will not be available for long.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick has been a crowd favorite, and the latest iteration takes streaming to new heights. With a substantial 56 percent discount off its original price, this HD streaming device now comes at an attractive Rs.2,199. You can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000 during the Amazon sale. The inclusion of the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons enhances the user experience. It allows you to use your voice to search and launch shows across different apps, reducing the need for scrolling and typing.

B08R6QR863-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The Echo Dot is available at Rs.3249 after a 41 percent discount during the Amazon sale, down from its original price of Rs.5499. This next-generation smart speaker features a new spherical design and improved bass performance. The Echo Dot with Clock boasts an LED display, showing time, outdoor temperature, or timers. It even adjusts its brightness automatically, making it a versatile addition to your bedroom or living space. Alexa, capable of speaking both English and Hindi, adds a layer of convenience, making it easy to access information and control your smart home devices.

B085M5R82K-2

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

If you're looking for a smart speaker with a screen, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is an excellent choice. It is priced at Rs.4499, down from its original price of Rs.8999, this device is on offer with a 50 percent discount during the Amazon sale. It comes with an additional Rs. 5000 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.100000.

This Echo Show 5 features a 5.5 screen and crisp sound, making it a versatile addition to your home. It seamlessly integrates with your favorite music platforms, including Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music. The added bonus is the ability to display on-screen lyrics for a sing-along experience. You can watch your favorite movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, all with the ease of voice control. Moreover, the built-in camera allows you to remotely monitor your home securely, using the Alexa app. If you're interested in transforming your space into a smart home, the Echo Show 5 is a perfect starting point, as it enables you to set up and control smart lights, plugs, and cameras with just your voice.

B08KGVYX6F-3

Echo Pop

Echo Pop is a colorful and dynamic smart speaker available in four exciting colors: Black, White, Green, and Purple. This vibrant device offers loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals, and, of course, Alexa's powerful voice control.

It is priced at Rs.2949, with a 41 percent discount during the Amazon sale, down from the original Rs.4999. Whether you want to play hands-free music from popular platforms or control your smart home devices, this speaker has you covered. It's even capable of controlling non-smart appliances using smart plugs, available separately.

B09ZXD1CX2-4

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 15:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon