Amazon sale 2023: Huge price cuts now available on LG, Lloyd, Voltas ACs

Amazon sale 2023: Amazon's much-anticipated festival sale is offering amazing discounts on electronic items. If you are in the market to buy an AC, then it is the right time. You can take advantage of substantial price cuts on a wide range of AC models, from energy-efficient split systems to convenient portable units. Check out these 5 air conditioners below:

LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

It boasts a 4-star energy efficiency rating, meaning it's relatively energy-efficient, potentially saving you money on electricity bills. What's interesting is its AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature, which adapts the cooling to your specific requirements, enhancing comfort and efficiency. Additionally, it comes with an HD filter that offers anti-virus protection, particularly important in times when air quality is a concern. Priced at Rs.34990 with a substantial discount from its original price of Rs.61990, this model offers great value, and you can even avail a 10 percent instant discount when using an HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction. If you're looking to replace an old unit, there's also an exchange offer with potential savings of up to Rs.5280.

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC

With a 3-star rating, this AC is reasonably efficient and suitable for smaller spaces. The presence of a PM 2.5 filter is a plus, as it helps improve indoor air quality by reducing particulate matter. During the Amazon sale it is priced at Rs.24740, down from its original price of Rs.37400. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount available on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This AC comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature, making it versatile in different cooling scenarios. The copper construction ensures durability, and the anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter adds to its air purification capabilities. It is priced at Rs.29490 during the Amazon sale, down from its original price. of Rs.49990, it offers substantial savings. You can also benefit from a 10 percent instant discount through HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Additionally, there's an exchange offer with potential savings of up to Rs.4780.

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This AC offers a 3-star rating and a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, which adapts to different cooling requirements. It includes an anti-dust filter, enhancing indoor air quality. Priced at Rs.27900, significantly lower than its original price of Rs.56,990. During the Amazon sale, there is also a 10 percent instant discount available when using HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

This AC has a 3-star rating and boasts a 7-in-1 convertible feature, offering flexibility in cooling modes. The copper condenser ensures efficient cooling, and the PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter enhances indoor air quality. It is priced at Rs.31990 during the Amazon sale, down from its original price of Rs.48100. The model also offers potential savings through the exchange, up to Rs.4780. An additional incentive is the Rs.500 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions of 9 months and above with a minimum purchase value of Rs.24999.

