Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon Sale: Unmissable deals available on your dream home appliances, from ACs, fridges to TVs

Amazon Sale: Unmissable deals available on your dream home appliances, from ACs, fridges to TVs

Upgrade your home with unbeatable discounts on top-notch appliances. Explore fantastic deals for better living available during Amazon sale!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 14:15 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Amazon sale
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Amazon sale
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon sale
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon sale
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Amazon sale
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Amazon sale
icon View all Images
Upgrade your home with unbeatable deals on major home appliances available during Amazon sale. (Pexels)

Amazon Sale 2023: If you are looking for great deals on home appliances like air conditioners, washing machines, TVs and fridges, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is the place to go online. This sale offers amazing discounts on top brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, and more. Let's check out some fantastic deals:

1. Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

This air conditioner is a game-changer. It can save up to 50% on your energy bills with its smart features. It's perfect for rooms from 151 sq. ft. to 200 sq. ft. The AC has a 6-in-1 Flexicool technology and a 2.5PM filter. With a 100% copper condenser coil, it's built to last. It cools your room quickly with Insta Cool technology and stays clean with Auto Cleanser and ADC Sensor. The usual price is 68,990, but you can grab it for just 56,310 with bank discounts.

B0BR58NG48-1

2. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

This washing machine is a dream come true for laundry lovers. It's fully automatic and loaded with features like Hygiene Steam technology and a 5-star energy rating. With a 6.5kg capacity and a speedy 1000 RPM motor, it gets your clothes clean and dry in no time. You can choose from 10 wash programs for a customized wash. It's usually priced at 39,999, but during the sale, you can get it for only 23,490 with bank discounts.

B09Q94H46F-2

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Upgrade your TV game with this sleek Samsung smart TV. With a crisp HD Ready display, it offers stunning visuals. You can access all your favorite streaming services and apps with its Smart TV features. Enjoy wide-angle viewing, vibrant colors, and Dolby Digital Plus sound for an immersive experience. The usual price is 22,900, but you can get it for just 12,990 during the Amazon sale.

B09F6S8BT6-3

4. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Whirlpool washing machine is affordable and efficient. It offers 12 wash programs, including a hard water wash option. With a 5-star rating, it's energy-efficient. The 6th Sense technology ensures a thorough wash, and it can remove up to 40 different stains. Even with low water pressure, its ZPF technology fills the tub quickly. The usual price is 19,999, but it's available for just 16,490 with bank discounts during the Amazon sale.

B0CF2BZJ3K-4

5. Samsung 322 L 2 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Double Door Refrigerator

If you have a large family, this Samsung refrigerator is perfect for you. It's energy-efficient with Digital Inverter Compressor Technology and can run on your home inverter. The fridge has a spacious interior with sliding shelves, a movable ice maker, and a vegetable box. It keeps your food fresh with a deodorizing filter and toughened glass shelves. The usual price is 34,990, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for 32,490 with bank discounts.

B0BR3Y5X5G-5

Don't miss out on these incredible deals that can enhance your daily life and save you money. Shop now to enjoy a better lifestyle without breaking the bank!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 14:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon