Best Tech Gadgets to get for a healthier life; Air purifier, Smart water bottle and more

With World Health Day approaching, it is important to stay fit. So, check out the best tech gadgets to get for a healthier life among the likes of air purifiers, smart water bottles, sleep trackers and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 17:45 IST
Top 7 fitness gadgets to count your calories
The Striiv fitness tracker ($100) is a portable fitness device that blends fitness and gaming with charitable donations. Yet it only measures calories burned, not consumed, and tracks exercises such as walking, running, and stair climbing, not weightlifting or cycling. Photo: AFP
1/7 The Striiv fitness tracker ($100) is a portable fitness device that blends fitness and gaming with charitable donations. Yet it only measures calories burned, not consumed, and tracks exercises such as walking, running, and stair climbing, not weightlifting or cycling. Photo: AFP
2/7 The Nike+ system tracks elapsed time of the workout, the distance traveled, pace and calories burned, and heart rate. The suite includes a Nike+ sports watch, shoe sensor, and heart rate strap. A smartphone app, powered by Motion X, does not require a separate sensor and sells for $1.99. Photo: AFP
3/7 This small, lightweight device ($139) delivers real-time audible coaching that syncs to your MP3 player while you work out. Measures your heart rate, distance, stride, calories burned, etc. Photo: AFP
4/7 This small device ($149) takes in your every movement, even subtle ones, calculating how many calories you're burning. Slip in your pocket, or wear around your neck. Waterproof up to three meters below the water's surface. Photo: AFP
5/7 The MOTOACTV ($250 8 GB, $300 16GB) is a Bluetooth 4.0-enabled device that tracks time, distance, and calories burned. Added bonus: the device stores hours of music listenable via wireless headphones. Yet like the Striiv, the MOTOACTV is also missing a feature that tracks your food intake. Photo: AFP
6/7 BodyMedia FIT ($200 plus $7 a month subscription) also tracks user's caloric burn, activity levels, and sleep patterns. Comes complete with a food log, yet contains a lot of chain restaurant meals, leaving guesswork for the home cook. Photo: AFP
7/7 The Fitbit Ultra ($100) upgrades its original wireless-enabled fitness and calorie tracker with a new Stair Tracker, which measures vertical steps with a built-in altimeter. Features a food log where you can calculate your calorie intake against calories burned, as well as the percentage of fats, carbohydrates and proteins in your diet. Photo: AFP
Dyson air purifier
An air purifier is one of the best tech gadgets to get for your home. (Dyson India)

With technology advancing at a rapid pace, there's now a wide range of innovative health gadgets that help people stay healthy and fit. Moreover, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th each year, with a focus on promoting health and well-being for all. It is important to keep one's health in check and you can do so with a vast array of health and fitness gadgets that are now available on the market. So, check out the best tech gadgets to get for a healthier life.

Smart Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial for good health, but it's easy to forget to drink enough water throughout the day. A smart water bottle is a convenient way to track your water intake and ensure you're drinking enough water. These bottles come equipped with sensors that track the amount of water you drink and remind you when it's time to refill. Some smart water bottles also come with temperature sensors to keep your water at the optimal temperature.

Sleep Tracker

Getting enough sleep is essential for your physical and mental well-being. A sleep tracker is a device that monitors your sleep patterns and provides insights into how to improve your sleep quality. The tracker can detect when you're in deep or light sleep, track your sleep duration, and provide feedback on how to improve your sleep habits.

Air Purifier

Indoor air pollution can be a significant health hazard, especially if you live in an urban area. An air purifier is a device that filters out pollutants and allergens from the air, making it cleaner and healthier to breathe. Some popular air purifiers include Dyson Pure Cool, Coway Airmega, and Honeywell AirGenius.

Smart Scale

A smart scale is a device that measures your weight and provides insights into your body composition. These scales can track your BMI, body fat percentage, and muscle mass, giving you a better understanding of your overall health. Smart scales also sync with health apps on your phone, making it easy to track your progress over time.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 17:40 IST
