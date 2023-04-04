Best Tech Gadgets to get for a healthier life; Air purifier, Smart water bottle and more

With technology advancing at a rapid pace, there's now a wide range of innovative health gadgets that help people stay healthy and fit. Moreover, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th each year, with a focus on promoting health and well-being for all. It is important to keep one's health in check and you can do so with a vast array of health and fitness gadgets that are now available on the market. So, check out the best tech gadgets to get for a healthier life.

Smart Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial for good health, but it's easy to forget to drink enough water throughout the day. A smart water bottle is a convenient way to track your water intake and ensure you're drinking enough water. These bottles come equipped with sensors that track the amount of water you drink and remind you when it's time to refill. Some smart water bottles also come with temperature sensors to keep your water at the optimal temperature.

Sleep Tracker

Getting enough sleep is essential for your physical and mental well-being. A sleep tracker is a device that monitors your sleep patterns and provides insights into how to improve your sleep quality. The tracker can detect when you're in deep or light sleep, track your sleep duration, and provide feedback on how to improve your sleep habits.

Air Purifier

Indoor air pollution can be a significant health hazard, especially if you live in an urban area. An air purifier is a device that filters out pollutants and allergens from the air, making it cleaner and healthier to breathe. Some popular air purifiers include Dyson Pure Cool, Coway Airmega, and Honeywell AirGenius.

Smart Scale

A smart scale is a device that measures your weight and provides insights into your body composition. These scales can track your BMI, body fat percentage, and muscle mass, giving you a better understanding of your overall health. Smart scales also sync with health apps on your phone, making it easy to track your progress over time.