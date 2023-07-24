Home Home Appliances News Top 5 semi-automatic washing machines available with huge price cuts

Top 5 semi-automatic washing machines available with huge price cuts

Planning to buy a washing machine and checking out the various options? Here are 5.

Jul 24 2023
Check out the list of the semi automatic washing machines.
Check out the list of the semi automatic washing machines. (Amazon)

Imagine washing a pile of clothes with bare hands! It is tough. So, if you are planning to bring home a washing machine, check the list of these amazing easy to use semi automatic washing machines and that too with big price cuts.

Listing best five automatic washing machines at huge discount:

1. LG P7020NGAZ:

The first one in the list is LG P7020NGAZ. It comes with special features such as Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology, Rust Free Plastic Base. Amazon is offering a 25% initial discount on it making its price come down to Rs. 11990 instead of Rs. 16090.

 

2. Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM

Second one in the list is Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM. It comes packed with features such as Scrub Station, Autorestart, End of cycle buzzer, Waterproof panel. With a 21% initial discount on Amazon. You can currently buy it for just Rs. 9990 instead of Rs. 12600.

 

3.Samsung WT60R2000LL:

Samsung WT60R2000LL is third one in the list. ThisSamsung washing machine comes with features such as the high-speed dryer and air turbo. You can get it at a 9 % initial discount. Which makes it available to you for just Rs. 8990 instead of Rs. 9900.

4. Godrej WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2

Fourth in the list is Godrej WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2. Amazon is offering 21% initial discount on it which makes its price reduce to Rs. 10290 instead of Rs. 15000.

5. Panasonic NA-W80B5ARB

Last one in the list is Panasonic NA-W80B5ARB which comes featured with ‎Powerful Motor, Toughened Glass Lid, Active Foam System and Rust Free Body. Amazon is offering a 28% initial discount on it which reduces its price to Rs. 13989 from Rs. 19500.

You can further reduce the Price of these items by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available.

 

 

