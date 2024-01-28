boAt Aavante Bar Thump Review: A really big bang for your buck

There was a time when Hi-Fi music systems used to be all the rage. Remember the bulky surround sound systems with a cassette and CD player offered by brands like Sony and Phillips? Good times. However, that market has now completely changed, and rarely does anyone have that much space to place four different speakers and a chunky amplifier alongside the TV. This need for a compact sound system has led to the popularity of soundbars. Why have big, bulky music systems in place when all you require is a soundbar and a subwoofer that provide a sound quality that is excellent? These devices fulfill most of the home entertainment needs, be it jamming with your friends on your favourite AC/DC, Journey, or U2 tracks, or watching the latest Christopher Nolan flick in a theatre-like experience at home. Soundbars can do it all. Nowadays, you don't need to shell out big bucks to purchase a decent sound system, as many brands offer great soundbars at an affordable price. Therein lies the problem. With so many options in the market, it can be a daunting task to pick the right one.

The ideal soundbar should have a plethora of connectivity options. Moreover, it should offer a great balance of bass and treble to make the listening experience thoroughly enjoyable. Lastly, it should not cost a fortune. Fortunately, the boAt Aavante Bar Thump nails it in all these aspects. I've spent a few weeks with the soundbar, and here's why it is a big bang-for-your-buck option to consider.

boAt Aavante Bar Thump: Design

The boAt Aavante Bar Thump…Phew! That's a long name. Anyway, it comes in a traditional soundbar design. The actual soundbar houses two speakers and comes with a wired subwoofer. There are multiple ports at the back, but more about that later. There's a large grill that covers the whole of the soundbar and houses a tiny display at the center which displays the input mode such as Bluetooth, HDMI, AUX, and more. There are also power, volume, and play/pause buttons at the side, meaning you can still use the soundbar if you lose the supplied remote.

One of the best things about the boAt Aavante Bar Thump is that it comes with a built-in wall mount, meaning you can get it up on your wall in a matter of minutes. The soundbar's build is above average although it still has a plasticky feel to it. Having said that, the glossy finish at the top gives it a slightly premium appeal, but it comes at a cost of becoming a dust and fingerprint magnet.

Moving on, the subwoofer has a nice fascia but is still wired. A wireless subwoofer would have been an excellent addition.

boAt Aavante Bar Thump: Performance

This soundbar from boAt supports 200RMS output from a 2.1-channel setup. In terms of audio, the boAt Aavante Bar Thump offers a great balance of bass and treble. The vocals are crystal clear and the bass is thumpy, leading to a good separation between the two…almost. Keeping the soundbar at almost 70 percent of the volume is the ideal scenario for enjoying your favourite shows and films. Just a notch more and the sound starts distorting. Nonetheless, watching Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was a sensational experience, and so was listening to the latest Green Day album.

The boAt Aavante Bar Thump comes equipped with 3 preset sound modes - News, Movie, and Music. Shuffling between them tweaks the bass and treble to suit the type of media you're consuming. Moreover, you can also tweak the treble and bass manually if you like. There's also a 3D audio option which widens the soundstage. This option works well without making the audio sound too hollow.

boAt Aavante Bar Thump: Connectivity options

The boAt Aavante Bar Thump soundbar comes with multiple connectivity options. It features HDMI, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and digital out, meaning you won't ever fall short of ports to plug your devices into. In my usage, the Bluetooth pairing occurred seamlessly without too much hassle. You can also use the HDMI Arc option to connect your favourite gaming consoles and enjoy a theatre-like playing experience from the comfort of your home. While the quality remains largely the same, switching it from Bluetooth to HDMI leads to a tad increase in the overall clarity, but that is the shortcoming of the Bluetooth technology and not the boAt Aavante Bar Thump.

boAt Aavante Bar Thump: Verdict

Should you buy the boAt Aavante Bar Thump? Absolutely. At its price tag of Rs. 8999, the soundbar offers a great balance of treble and bass, providing a great listening experience. Although the subwoofer is wired, it is not too heavy and can blend into your home entertainment center with its excellent glossy front design. The soundbar features multiple sound modes to tweak your listening experience and nearly fulfills all your needs. However, there is a bit of sound distortion above 70-80 percent volume, but that can be forgiven given the price point. The boAt Aavante Bar Thump comes with a boatload of connectivity options including HDMI, AUX, headphone jack, and more.

So, if you're looking to purchase a soundbar under Rs. 10000, then the boAt Aavante Bar Thump is one of the best options to consider.