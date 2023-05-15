Home Home Appliances Samsung launches new semi-automatic range of washing machines; check prices

Samsung launches new semi-automatic range of washing machines; check prices

Samsung has just launched its new semi-automatic washing machines range. Consumers can get up to 5% additional cashback on leading bank credit and debit cards on purchase of these washing machines.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 17:55 IST
All you need to know about the new Samsung semi-automatic washing machines.
Today, Samsung launched its new range of semi-automatic washing machines that come with features like Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid and Dual Magic Filter.

The new addition comes with two capacity variants – 8 kg and 9 kg – with price ranging between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 18,000. The newly launched Samsung washing machines are available in three premium colour combinations – dark grey and wine, dark grey and ebony black and light grey and ebony black on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and across all leading retail stores.

The first is the one is the Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid. This Samsung's semi-automatic washing machine is equipped with Dual Magic Filter that is aimed at addressing the challenge of drainage clogging up.

While the other one is Hexa Storm Pulsator, it comes with three rollers and six blades to trigger a powerful and multi-directional water flow, thereby allowing intense washing of clothes.

The 8 kg and 9 kg variants of the new line-up will be available at a price between the range of Rs.15,000 and Rs.18,000. While buying any of the variants, consumers can avail up to 5% additional cashback.

Consumers will get a 5-year warranty on motor and 2-year comprehensive product warranty.

 

 

First Published Date: 15 May, 17:55 IST
