Samsung launches new semi-automatic range of washing machines; check prices

Today, Samsung launched its new range of semi-automatic washing machines that come with features like Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid and Dual Magic Filter.

The new addition comes with two capacity variants – 8 kg and 9 kg – with price ranging between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 18,000. The newly launched Samsung washing machines are available in three premium colour combinations – dark grey and wine, dark grey and ebony black and light grey and ebony black on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and across all leading retail stores.

The first is the one is the Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid. This Samsung's semi-automatic washing machine is equipped with Dual Magic Filter that is aimed at addressing the challenge of drainage clogging up.

While the other one is Hexa Storm Pulsator, it comes with three rollers and six blades to trigger a powerful and multi-directional water flow, thereby allowing intense washing of clothes.

Consumers will get a 5-year warranty on motor and 2-year comprehensive product warranty.