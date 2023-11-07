12th Fail OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Vikrant Massey film online

Biographical dramas are all the rage these days. People love to know about the lives of inspiring people, and moviemakers are adept at bringing out stories that do exactly the same. In recent times, we have seen Khufiya, Scam 2003, Mission Raniganj, and Hollywood's Oppenheimer become successful at the box office and win the hearts of the viewers in the process. If it has also become your favorite genre and you're looking for more inspiration, you should take a look at 12th Fail. The movie features Vikrant Massey and narrates a story that would be relatable to a lot of people who struggled or are struggling with their academics. The movie is a reminder that even when you are battling against all odds, you can still grab victory. So, find out when and where to watch the 12th Fail OTT release online.

12th Fail OTT release: Details

The Hindi-language biographical drama is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra who was behind cult classic films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Parineeta, and PK. The film is produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films. The movie is based on the eponymous novel by Anurag Pathak about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who survived extreme poverty to become an IPS officer.

As mentioned, the film narrates the tale of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a young man who comes from a life of poverty, but dreams of becoming a police officer. To achieve his aim, he decided to study for the UPSC exams in New Delhi. He undergoes many struggles to make a living in the city while also continuing his studies.

A trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Zee TV, and it has garnered 3 million views, 89,000 likes, and more than 1400 comments. The film, which was released in theatres on October 27, has also become a crowd favorite and is being appreciated by viewers and critics alike for its sincere adaptation and storytelling.

The film casts Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Vijay Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and others.

12th Fail OTT release: When and where to watch

According to a report by Filmibeat, the movie is likely to be released digitally on Zee5, since Zee Studios has the distribution rights. However, no official announcement has been made. Similarly, there is no release date for the movie, but the report mentions that it will only come to streaming platforms in early 2024.