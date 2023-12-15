Apple rolls out iOS 17.3 Beta 1 update; Stolen device protection, Collaborative playlist, more coming your way

Just recently, Apple rolled out the global stable version of iOS 17.2 which added cool new features such as the Journal app, sticker reactions in the Messages app, and more. Now, Apple has also rolled out the iOS 17.3 Beta 1 update for iPhones. The new update will be available to those who have signed up for Apple's Developer program and are eligible to receive beta updates. The rest of the users will not see this till the stable version is rolled out globally, which is likely to happen in January. The update has added a couple of interesting features such as Stolen device protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and even emoji reactions to songs. Let us take a closer look.

iOS 17.3 Beta 1 is here: Check new features

1. Stolen device protection: With the reports of a rise in incidents of iPhone theft, the company has now added an extra layer of security for smartphones when they get stolen. This feature is especially useful when someone has obtained both your iPhone and knows your passcode (as if they do not, they cannot break open your phone). When this feature is enabled, certain areas such as accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain, turning off Lost Mode, erasing content, and making purchases in Safari will require the user to confirm their biometrics via FaceID or TouchID.

On top of that, areas that are extremely sensitive, such as changing the Apple ID password, trying to change the iPhone passcode, or adding or removing FaceID or TouchID, will require biometric authentication and it will have a one-hour security delay if the feature is enabled.

How to use the feature

It is an opt-in feature, so you do not have to worry about it being turned on by default. You can turn it on by going to Settings app, and then to Face ID‌ & Passcode, where you can scroll through the options to find Stolen Device Protection. Clicking on it will open a toggle menu, which you can turn on to enable it.

2. Collaborative Apple Music playlists: Even as Apple tested this feature in iOS 17.2, it was removed before the final rollout. Now, iOS 17.3 beta 1 has again added this feature. In iOS 17.3, users can collaborate on playlists by inviting others to join and contribute songs. This feature allows the creation of new playlists or the modification of existing ones, with the ability to invite friends, family, and others who share similar musical tastes. Notably, there seems to be no limit on the number of people who can contribute to a playlist.

How to use the feature

To use this cool feature, all you need to do is open the Apple Music app and go to a playlist. There, tap on the person icon. This will let you generate a link that you can share with others. All the invitees will have access to the playlist and will be able to add songs to it.

You will also see an option to approve people. If you keep it on, you will get the right to approve or reject people. If you turn it off, people will be auto-approved. The person who created the playlist can remove people, remove songs, and turn off collaboration mode whenever they want.

3. Apple Music emoji reaction: Finally, emoji reactions are coming to Apple Music. In iOS 17.3, Apple introduced an emoji reaction feature that enables users to express their feelings about a playing song. Listeners can add standard quick-access emoji options, such as a heart and thumbs up with just a tap, but they also have the flexibility to include any emoji of their choice using the "+" button.

