AUS vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: When, where to watch World Cup ODI match online

Australia is set to face off against Pakistan in today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match. Know, when and where to catch the live score and watch all the action of the encounter online.

HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 12:11 IST
Watch the AUS vs PAK World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (ANI )
AUS vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Before their last match, Pakistan had won all the games in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. However, the team fell to a defeat against fierce rivals India who enjoyed a home advantage. Mohammad Rizwan has been a standout player for Pakistan so far, with a half-century against the Netherlands, and a 131-run knock against Sri Lanka. Consequently, Pakistan find themselves at the fourth spot in the points table with four points, and now they face Australia, who have won the World Cup the most times in history.

Going into the match, Pakistan are favourites based on their form, while Australia have won just one out of three matches. If you wish to watch the match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch the match online.

AUS vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will take place today, October 20. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

AUS vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The Australia vs Pakistan match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The World Cup ODI encounter between Pakistan and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

AUS vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 12:11 IST
