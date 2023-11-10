BGMI guide: Different types of guns available in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a very much hyped-up game for various reasons and most of them really are standout ones. It not only promises, but actually delivers players what they need such as interesting events, crates, rewards, themes, and more. After its comeback in India from a long ban, the Battle Royale game has gained immense popularity. If you are someone who has just started playing BGMI and wants to gain knowledge about guns and weapons, then this BGMI guide is for you. Check out the different types of guns available in BGMI.

BGMI gun types:

1. Assault rifles: This gun category is the most preferred set of guns during any kind of battle. These are quick guns that do the most damage. These guns could hold 30 bullets at a time, however, with an extended magazine, you can get it to 40. Examples of these guns are M416, SCAR-L, AKM, Groza, Aug, and more.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

2. Sniper Rifles: These are high damage guns but they can only used for long range shooting. It shoots only one bullet at a time, however, that one bullet can get the enemy knocked if aimed correctly. AWM is one of the best guns in this category and it can only be found in Air drops.

3. Automatic Sniper Rifle: These guns are part of the sniper rifle category, but they also function like an AR. These guns have a high firing rate and hold up to 20 to 30 bullets at a time. Guns like mini14, VSS, SKS, SLR, and more come under this category of gun.

4. Sub Machine Gun (SMG): These guns work best for close range shooting and they can be used in place of ARs as they give quick damage to enemies and high firing rate. These guns can also be used for aiming as they do not recoil much. Guns like UZI, UMP45, PP-19 Bizon, Vector, and Thompson SMG, come under this category.

5. Shotgun: These are less preferred gun due to the long reload time and they can take only one bullet time and gives lesser damage. These are not preferred during intense battles, however, they can save you in situations when you can not find the right gun.

6. Light Machine Gun (LMG): These guns are best when it comes to holding a large number of bullets. These guns give decent damage for mid-range firing.

Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!