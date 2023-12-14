BGMI guide: How to master close range combat on the battlefield and avoid getting killed

BGMI Guide: In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players are put into various warzone situations that are so enthralling that they stay glued to their devices for hours. With different scenarios, players get to learn about many skills such as how to act in a sudden combat situation, how to stay vigilant or how to strategize their gameplay to win the chicken dinner and so on. With all the interesting gameplay, BGMI has been attracting a lot of attention and new players which is increasing its popularity. As new players struggle badly to stay alive in a sudden encounter, we have curated a BGMI guide that will help them master close range combat without getting killed early. Check out the BGMI guide below.

How to master close range combat

Follow the BGMI tips to act right during close range combat in intense situations.

Hip-firing: While in an intense situation, the best way to survive in a close range battle is to hip-fire the enemy. It is s technique used by players which highly relies on reflexes and intuition shooting. This technique gives the players the ability to act instantly when an enemy arrives nearby.

Frequent movements: Many players get stuck or confused in sudden close range combat, however, the key to not getting killed is to stay vigilant and keep jiggling your movements to reduce the damage when an enemy is shooting you. Make jumps or runs frequently to avoid getting knocked, this way you can avoid getting in the aim of the enemy, giving you time to react or shoot.

Aiming: Know that a close combat, you must ensure that your aim is steady, even while hip firing, try aiming the enemy at their head to give extreme damage. Always make sure to aim and shoot for precise killing. This is what makes a player calmer and smarter in the game.

Weapon choice: For close range combat, weapon choice is the most integral part of BGMI. Without the right weapon, you can get killed instantly. Therefore, always keep an assault rifle gun with you such as M416, SCAR-L, AKM, M762, etc.

Lastly, stay aware of your surroundings and make strategic plans to smash down the enemy team. Keep listening to the foot steps and keep an eye on the mao foot prints as well to know the location of your enemy. Doing so will help you act accordingly and you can swiftly win a chicken dinner.

Follow the BGMI guide during close encounters or close range combat to dominate the enemy and win chicken dinner easily. The situation may get tense or you may lose some of your teammates but it is worth fighting for the win. Such situations make the game more interesting and challenging. Remember to make strategic movements and avoid mindless gameplay to avoid getting killed early in the game.

Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

