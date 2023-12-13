BGMI guide for beginners: Know how to ace the battlefield with smart tricks

BGMI guide for beginners: The esports industry has been gaining much recognition over these past few years due to the diversity of battlefield games. Notably, one of the reasons is that with mobile gaming, players also get to earn some money as part of their side jobs. One such game called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has gained much popularity in the esports industry which is attracting a huge amount of new players to the game who have been trying to set their foot in it and to get acquainted with the gameplay. While BGMI is not an easy game to play, as a player strategizes, learns and practices continuously so, to actually start earning money from the game through esports poses a number of challenges. If you are someone who wants to start their esports journey but has just entered the Battle Royale world, then check out this BGMI beginners' guide to learn some smart tricks to improve your gameplay.

BGMI beginners' guide

Strategize drop location: The very first a player needs to decide is their drop spot to begin the game. Many players do not realize the importance of starting slow and then increasing the pace with enough supplies and loot in their bags. Therefore, choose your drop location wisely where you can get enough loot.

Take cover: Many new players struggle to make quip movements and take cover which gets them killed early in the game, therefore, make sure to take proper cover so you do not become a target of any sniper peaking from the hills. Also, quick movements will come with regular practice and gaming experience.

Master gunplay: The essential BGMI smart trick is to own the battlefield with smart gunplay. A player should master shooting from all ranges be it close or long range shooting. Setting your hands with the gun recoil, using the scope effectively, smart aiming, etc makes a player master the gunplay in BGMI.

Map awareness: Map awareness is also one of the important things in BGMI which many players fail to follow. Having a great awareness of the maps will also increase your prediction accuracy about the end zones. This way you can plan your position in advance to have a greater edge over the enemy team.

Team coordination: If you are playing in a squad, then make sure to coordinate effectively to avoid getting killed early in the game. A team is stronger when they effectively communicate and strategize each move and stay together throughout the match till they win the chicken dinner.

Lastly, make sure to practice BGMI to understand your gameplay and the maps better. With continuous practice, you can easily sharpen your skills and start earning by playing competitive matches in the esports industry. The above mentioned BGMI beginners' guide will help you understand the battlefield and how strategic gameplay works in the Battle Royale matches. Also, you can play arena matches to improve your gaming skills.

