BGMI Redeem Codes for August 2: Get the best items, they are free! Just grab these codes!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 2: Battle royale games are extremely popular in India but only a few games can match the popularity of well-known titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Garena Free Fire Max, and of course, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Although the game was banned in India for nearly 10 months, it made its comeback in May this year, albeit on a 3-month trial basis and with some in-game changes.

These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day. Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or killed), which was red before the ban, has also been changed.

While it is possible to playBGMI for free, users can also purchase in-game currency which can then be used to buy weapons, skins, and other content in the game that can give them an edge. However, some users might not be comfortable with paying to play. BGMI allows players to avail themselves of special unlock codes that will grant them access to special content for free. While not all of these items provide an in-game boost, they can help spice up your character's look, and make it stand out from the rest of the players.

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 2

PA4EFKGINW

BB0Y5B2O8C73

UQNJ2MX25N

6RJONFW09P

OKT84SX5RE

TU76P0RDM9

LM1AEJV488

LD15W607WK

GBQ12T60DE

OFN6VSTUN3

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.