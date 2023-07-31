BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: Dragonball-themed rewards coming your way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: The next big Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update is just around the corner and it is expected to bring several new aspects to the game. One of the standout additions will be Dragonball-themed characters and other items that are on their way! Since its comeback in India, this will be one of the major collaborations in the past few months, with the last one being French luxury sports car manufacturer Bugatti which brought two of its hypercars to the game.

BGMI new collaboration

According to reports, the Dragonball-themed rewards will be coming as part of Krafton's Dragonball Super collaboration. It will bring several modes and moves which players can utilize. The Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super will be added to the Erangle map. Moreover, players can grab special dragon balls in the Dragon Ball Village which will be marked on the map. Apart from this, items such as Shenron Dragon and Kame House will also be available. Lastly, BGMI players will be able to utilize Goku's signature move Goku Justu to defeat opponents.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

JFJ3AY1FHYGD4P35

15S86GNV8YCXAS04

5ZZ7P66Z6UWUXVA5

1S3AZTSDNNYY3V3Y

97MDM1KCGKCNP77G

63ZB5YY7XBGTFEJ6

HXF1GGAK7DRZZ2BD

FWT9D0VF2ZD1V1CK

93TLXWL11BU214JC

8HTEATZFZGZHNB5M

85WL5ZH69XNPPX8N

GAGBOS9ES4EHA63P

33F69EJ75JKM3G98

A0AAYDZA0GEV0R95

LEVKIN1QPCZ

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!