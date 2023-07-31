Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: Dragonball-themed rewards coming your way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: Dragonball-themed rewards coming your way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: The new update in the game is about to drop and it will reportedly bring several Dragonball-themed rewards along with it. You can also unlock a bunch of free in-game items with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 06:17 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (BGMI YouTube)
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (BGMI YouTube)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: The next big Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update is just around the corner and it is expected to bring several new aspects to the game. One of the standout additions will be Dragonball-themed characters and other items that are on their way! Since its comeback in India, this will be one of the major collaborations in the past few months, with the last one being French luxury sports car manufacturer Bugatti which brought two of its hypercars to the game.

BGMI new collaboration

According to reports, the Dragonball-themed rewards will be coming as part of Krafton's Dragonball Super collaboration. It will bring several modes and moves which players can utilize. The Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super will be added to the Erangle map. Moreover, players can grab special dragon balls in the Dragon Ball Village which will be marked on the map. Apart from this, items such as Shenron Dragon and Kame House will also be available. Lastly, BGMI players will be able to utilize Goku's signature move Goku Justu to defeat opponents.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

  • JFJ3AY1FHYGD4P35
  • 15S86GNV8YCXAS04
  • 5ZZ7P66Z6UWUXVA5
  • 1S3AZTSDNNYY3V3Y
  • 97MDM1KCGKCNP77G
  • 63ZB5YY7XBGTFEJ6
  • HXF1GGAK7DRZZ2BD
  • FWT9D0VF2ZD1V1CK
  • 93TLXWL11BU214JC
  • 8HTEATZFZGZHNB5M
  • 85WL5ZH69XNPPX8N
  • GAGBOS9ES4EHA63P
  • 33F69EJ75JKM3G98
  • A0AAYDZA0GEV0R95
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 31: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 06:17 IST
