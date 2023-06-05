BGMI Redeem Codes for June 5: Grab amazing and free rewards this way!

With BGMI finally back in India after a 10-month absence, players of the game can again take part in the popular battle royale game. Krafton, the game developer, has made Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.5 update live along with the release of the game. The update brings Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun. Moreover, players now also have access to a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit.

Initially, the government of India had banned the game but it has been allowed back, on certain conditions. According to reports, it will be available for a 3-month period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials. Moreover, the game developers are required to make certain in-game changes.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 5

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

SD33Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ: Gun Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin

UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

5FG71D33: Falcon

5FG81D44: Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

GPHZDBTFZM32U: Gun Skin

KARZBZYTR: Gun Skin

SD71G84FCC: AKM Skin

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 5: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!