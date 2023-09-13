BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India made a comeback in May, it has gained immense popularity over the last few months. The game is also constantly working on bringing new engaging updates with exciting rewards, crates, outfits, and more. BGMI players are now waiting for the 2.8 update which is expected to be one of the important upgrades since the unban. As per rumors, the new update may be available for Android users in mid-October. So, improve your gaming skills before the new update and level up your ranking by practicing in quick Arena matches.

Arena training tips

The first thing you need to do is pick the right weapon which gives substantial damage. When making a weapon selection, it's crucial to consider your shooting skills and the gun's recoil to maintain accuracy. For these matches pick assault rifles like AKM, M416, and more.

Be quick with your movements. Do not stay idle in one place as it gets easier for the enemy to kill. Always try to make movements and change your location after every kill so the opponent gets confused about your gaming strategies.

Take advantage of the different covers provided in the maps. This will not expose your whereabouts to the enemy and you can make rapid kills.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.