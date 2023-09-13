Icon
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Want to improve your killing speed? Check out Arena matches tips and also grab freebies with the help of BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 07:16 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India made a comeback in May, it has gained immense popularity over the last few months. The game is also constantly working on bringing new engaging updates with exciting rewards, crates, outfits, and more. BGMI players are now waiting for the 2.8 update which is expected to be one of the important upgrades since the unban. As per rumors, the new update may be available for Android users in mid-October. So, improve your gaming skills before the new update and level up your ranking by practicing in quick Arena matches.

Arena training tips

The first thing you need to do is pick the right weapon which gives substantial damage. When making a weapon selection, it's crucial to consider your shooting skills and the gun's recoil to maintain accuracy. For these matches pick assault rifles like AKM, M416, and more.

Be quick with your movements. Do not stay idle in one place as it gets easier for the enemy to kill. Always try to make movements and change your location after every kill so the opponent gets confused about your gaming strategies.

Take advantage of the different covers provided in the maps. This will not expose your whereabouts to the enemy and you can make rapid kills.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 07:16 IST
